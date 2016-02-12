(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Hong Kong Banking Sector Update
Investor
Presentatihere
HONG KONG, February 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the key issue
to watch for
Hong Kong banks in 2016 is their China-related credit quality.
Other areas of
significant risk include property prices, system leverage, and
contagion risk
from risk-aversion in the property sector and China, both of
which could impact
liquidity and capital flows, the agency says in its Hong Kong
Banking Sector
Update for February 2016. Fitch maintains stable sector and
rating outlooks for
Hong Kong banks notwithstanding their linkages to mainland
China.
Fitch expects banks' loan impairments to increase, with Chinese
borrowers likely
to account for a larger share of non-performing loans (NPLs).
Retail banks'
classified mainland loans rose to 0.77% of mainland loans at the
end of
September 2015, compared to a total classified loan ratio of
0.65%. We estimate
that the China-related NPL ratio will likely rise to about
1.5%-2% by end-2016.
The Mainland China exposure (MCE) of Hong Kong banks contracted
to USD806bn, or
just below 30% of system-wide assets, at end-September 2015,
from a peak of
USD899bn or 34% of assets a year ago. A large part of MCE is
state-related via
lending to state-owned entities (SOEs) or claims on mainland
banks in the forms
of trade finance or interbank placement. Individual banks'
business models and
market positions continue to drive the quality and composition
of their China
exposures.
Hong Kong's high system leverage, estimated at credit/GDP of
230% at end-2015,
has been driven by lending to the corporate sector, in
particular China-related
lending. Meanwhile, household indebtedness, mainly a result of
mortgage
borrowing, remains stable at 66%.
We believe that direct property risks will remain contained, as
banks' loans to
the sector were just 12% of assets; also the authorities have
the flexibility to
soften a price correction by unwinding tight prudential
regulations. We consider
commercial real estate lending as relatively more risky, as part
of it is
China-related. In addition, there is significant contagion risk
as banks rely on
property collateral and valuation gains on their own property
holdings to
support capital.
The presentation slides, entitled 'Hong Kong Banking Sector
Update', are
available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link in
this media
release.
