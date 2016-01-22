(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 22 (Fitch) Azerbaijan's introduction of capital
controls does
not automatically have consequences for its 'BBB-'/Stable
sovereign rating,
Fitch Ratings says. Low debt and substantial external assets
still support the
rating, although the capital controls could damage the
sovereign's credit
profile through their impact on growth and financial stability.
The authorities this week imposed a 20% tax on some transactions
where foreign
currency leaves the country, in response to manat depreciation
following the
switch to a floating exchange rate regime last year.
The move reflects the challenge of dual policy goals -
preserving the value of
State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) assets, and supporting the
currency to
maintain price and social stability. The measures will support
the manat and
reduce the pressure on buffers, which are a key strength of
Azerbaijan's credit
profile. But this may be offset by the impact of devaluation,
capital controls,
and low oil prices on the economy, budget, and banking sector.
Azerbaijan's external balance sheet is strong. SOFAZ assets were
nearly USD35bn,
16 months of the country's total imports, at end-3Q15, but the
government may be
reluctant to use them to defend the manat as SOFAZ finances
around half of the
state budget and is also meant as a fund for future generations.
Manat devaluation in 2015 almost exactly offset the first-order
fiscal impact of
the dollar fall in oil prices. But the resulting social
pressures have their own
fiscal cost. Pensions, benefits and public-sector salaries have
been increased
and VAT on bread and flour removed. On 20 January the finance
minister announced
that the 2016 budget will be revised to incorporate a USD30/b
oil price
assumption, from the USD50/b in the initial budget, while
keeping the benefit
and public sector salary rises. This implies further cuts,
particularly in
capital spending, which would be an additional drag on growth.
Damage to
confidence from devaluation, capital controls, and low oil
prices will limit the
scope for non-oil growth and economic diversification, and
therefore improved
non-oil revenue collection.
We do not think capital controls will have a material effect on
the banking
sector due to its already high dollarisation (75% of deposits).
Moderate
outflows of manat-denominated deposits are possible in
anticipation of further
depreciation, although the outflow of retail funding in the
banking sector in
December and January (5%-10% at most rated banks) was manageable
because of
liquidity buffers. The authorities have increased deposit
insurance coverage to
an unlimited amount to improve confidence, but almost all
deposits were covered
by the existing threshold. We think the Central Bank of
Azerbaijan (CBA) would
provide liquidity support if needed.
The CBA has used regulatory forbearance to support the sector
again following
December's devaluation, lowering minimum regulatory capital
adequacy
requirements for Tier 1 and total capital adequacy ratios. This
may bring some
banks that breached ratios last month back into formal
compliance, without
changing their core economic capital position.
The small banking sector (assets at 50% of GDP in 2015) gives
the government
scope to support it, but direct capital support would be another
fiscal cost. An
escalation of banking sector pressures would further hit growth.
Yesterday's
announcement that the authorities plan to inject an additional
ANZ600m equity
into International Bank of Azerbaijan (BB/Rating Watch Positive)
this year shows
greater propensity to support the country's largest bank.
The Country Ceiling has long been in line with the sovereign
rating, reflecting
the risk of capital controls.
