(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 25 (Fitch) Smaller banks are likely to have to
set aside more
Pillar 1 capital to cover potential market risks when the Basel
Committee on
Banking Supervision's (Basel Committee) revised market risk
framework comes into
force in 2019, says Fitch Ratings. This is because banks using
the standardised
approach to calculate market risk capital requirements,
including the bulk of
second-tier, less sophisticated banks, will face steeper capital
charges once
they apply the revised approach.
Impact studies conducted by the Basel Committee show that, for a
sample of 44
banks using the standardised approach for market risk, median
market-risk
capital requirements rise by 80% when the revised standardised
guidelines are
applied.
But on the whole, market risk is low as a proportion of overall
risks faced by
banks and the additional capital to be earmarked for market risk
under the new
rules should not be too onerous. The Basel Committee says that
the revised
framework produces market risk-weighted assets (RWA) that
account for less than
10% of total RWAs, higher than the current framework's 6%, but
still low as a
proportion of the total.
The standardised approach for market risk capital calculation is
still widely
used, especially by banks with limited trading activity or those
lacking
regulatory approval to use internal models. But some banks
involved in
straightforward commercial banking have sizeable derivative
portfolios to hedge
currency- and interest-rate risks.
For these banks, revised capital requirements could be more
onerous, depending
on the complexity of the instruments. Under the revised
approach, capital
charges will rise for interest rate, credit, FX and commodity
derivatives.
Exotic derivatives that cannot be broken down into vanilla
constituents, or with
complex underlyings, and instruments with embedded optionality
will attract a
residual risk add-on charge, ranging from 0.1%-1% of the gross
notional value of
the derivative.
Revisions to the standardised approach will overcome some
shortcomings in the
current framework, which was last amended in 1996. The new
framework amends the
assumption that all positions can be sold or hedged within 10
days and addresses
both the inability to assign capital based on pricing model
sensitivities and
the failure to fully capture risks associated with credit
products, such as
credit spread and jump-to-default risks.
Under the new regime, the revised standardised approach will be
the fall-back to
the internal models-based approach, meaning that banks with
internal model
approval will still be required to compute capital under the
revised
standardised approach. The new framework harmonises key
sensitivities and
calibrations used under the revised standardised and revised
models-based
approaches. By sharing methodologies used for assessing
tail-risks under
stressed market conditions and variation in liquidity horizons,
comparing
results should become more straightforward. This should simplify
the application
of the revised standardised approach as a fallback if required.
Banks with large trading books use internal models to calculate
market risk
capital requirements and the Basel Committee's new framework
also overhauled the
models-based approach.
Structural flaws in the way banks calculated capital charges for
market risk
were exposed during periods of severe market stress at the
height of the
2008-2009 financial crisis. Post-crisis, the Basel Committee
undertook a
fundamental review of the trading book. The original proposals
were watered
down, but we think the final revised minimum capital
requirements for market
risk will be positive for creditors because traded market risks
will be more
rigorously capitalised, with banks using more risk-sensitive
approaches, rather
than the current simplistic and outdated approach.
Contact:
Monsur Hussain
Senior Director, Financial Institutions
+ 4203 530 1793
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Janine Dow
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1464
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
