FRANKFURT/LONDON, January 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Genossenschaftliche FinanzGruppe's (GFG) Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
at 'AA-' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'aa-'. The Outlook on the
Long-term IDR is
Stable. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the Long-term IDR
of GFG's major
central institution, DZ BANK AG Deutsche
Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank (DZ BANK),
at 'AA-' with a Stable Outlook. The Support Rating (SR) has been
affirmed at '5'
and the Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'No Floor'. A full list of
rating actions
is at the end of this rating action commentary.
In addition, Fitch has affirmed the Long-term IDRs of 1,033
members of GFG's
mutual support scheme at 'AA-' with a Stable Outlook. A full
updated list of
rated GFG members is available at www.fitchratings.com or via
the link above.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
GFG's solid capitalisation has a high influence on its VR and
IDRs. The ratings
also reflect GFG's strong domestic franchise, particularly in
retail banking,
good funding, sound asset quality and stable earnings, but also
relatively high
exposure to structural interest rate risk. They also factor in
the group's
increasing cohesivness, which is demonstrated among other things
by the planned
merger of DZ BANK with Westdeutsche Genossenschafts-Zentralbank
AG (WGZ BANK).
While GFG continues to maintain a decentralised structure,
increasing regulatory
demands regarding more robust and more frequent group-wide
reporting means that
GFG is further strengthening its capacity to react swiftly to
external shocks,
which should result in improved governance of the group in
Fitch's view.
After several years of disposing of non-core activities, DZ BANK
and WGZ BANK
are now less exposed to more volatile asset classes, which
should reduce the
group's overall earnings volatility and the need for additional
capital
injections in GFG's central institutions. We consider that the
central
institutions' strategy is increasingly aligned with GFG's, which
is also shown
by the announced merger of these institutions, which should be
completed by
August 2016.
GFG's profitability has remained resilient despite low interest
rates putting
pressure on margins. We expect net interest income (NII) to
suffer in the medium
term if interest rates remain low, but in our opinion GFG's
profitability is
sufficiently strong, flexible and diversified to absorb a
significant reduction
in NII without jeopardising the group's overall financial
flexibility.
GFG's sound earnings and strong capitalisation provide a solid
buffer to protect
against the impact of a possible sudden rise in interest rates,
which is a very
unlikely sceanrio in our view.
GFG's VR and IDRs reflect the group's high cohesiveness, which
is supported by
its tested mutual support mechanism and a recognised deposit
protection scheme.
In 2015, GFG set up a new deposit protection scheme to fulfil
statutory
requirements in addition to its already existing mutual support
fund, which is
now an additional, less regulated, voluntary scheme to protect
members'
viability. Both entities are managed by the National Association
of German
Cooperative Banks (BVR), which is also responsible for risk
monitoring.
Fitch considers the likelihood of mutual support, if needed, as
extremely high
given GFG's extensive track record, and its members' deep
institutional
integration. To date, the support mechanism has always been
sufficient to
support even GFG's largest members.
The IDRs of DZ BANK and of its subsidiaries Deutsche
Genossenschafts-Hypothekenbank AG (DG HYP), and DVB BANK SE
(DVB) are group
ratings and as such, the key rating drivers are identical to
GFG's.
While DZ BANK's exposure to higher-risk business lines including
commercial real
estate (largely at DG HYP), ship finance (at DVB) or leasing (VR
Leasing)
remains material, its overall risk profile benefits from
significant
diversification including its large and fairly low-risk building
society
(Bausparkasse Schwaebisch Hall AG (BSH)), insurance businesses
(R+V, Insurer
Financial Strength rating of 'AA-') and sizeable and performing
asset management
subsidiary (Union Investment).
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
GFG's SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that legislative,
regulatory and policy
initiatives have substantially reduced the likelihood of
sovereign support for
banks in the European Union. The BRRD-Umsetzungsgesetz which
requires 'bail in'
of creditors in banks under resolution before an insolvent bank
can be
recapitalised with state funds came into force on 1 January 2015
and the Single
Resolution Mechanism (SRM) providing resolution tools and
mechanisms started on
1 January 2016. As a result, Fitch believes that extraordinary
external support
from the sovereign in the event that GFG becomes non-viable -
while possible -
can no longer be relied upon.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and hybrid capital instruments issued by DZ
BANK and DG HYP
are rated one notch below GFG's VR. The use of GFG's VR as the
anchor rating is
based on Fitch's view that GFG will at all times ensure that DZ
BANK and DG HYP
are able to meet their payments on these instruments.
DZ BANK and DG HYP's lower Tier 2 subordinated debt instruments
are notched once
below GFG's VR to reflect higher loss severity.
Most hybrid capital instruments (see list below) are notched
five times from
GFG's VR (twice for loss severity, three times for incremental
non-performance
risk). Hybrid instruments issued by DZ Bank Capital Funding
Trust I are rated
four notches below GFG's VR, two notches each for loss severity
and for
incremental non-performance risk as in our view this
instrument's distribution
trigger is less likely to be activated than in other rated
hybrids.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VRs and SENIOR DEBT
The bank's IDRs and VR are primarily sensitive to a change in
Fitch's assessment
of the group's cohesiveness. However, the group's VR of 'aa-' is
already the
highest among peers, limiting further potential for an uplift.
In Fitch's view, downside pressure, while currently also
limited, could arise
from a severe domestic recession resulting in sharply higher
corporate default
rates or sudden, material increase in interest rates, especially
short-term
rates. The group ratings are also sensitive to significant
regulatory changes or
changes in the group's strategy affecting its cohesiveness,
neither of which we
expect.
While we expect GFG's profitability to worsen moderately in 2016
due to pressure
on NII, in our view GFG's financial flexibility and internal
capital generation
will remain sufficiently strong for its rating. Moderately
weaker profitability
on its own would therefore not lead us to downgrade GFG's VR and
IDRs. In
addition, should a fall in profitability be more pronounced than
we currently
expect, GFG would have considerable scope to improve its cost
efficiency, which
suffers from its decentralised structure.
As group ratings, DZ BANK's, DG HYP's and DVB's IDR
sensitivities are identical
to GFG's.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
An upgrade of GFG's SR and an upward revision of its SRF would
be contingent on
a positive change in Fitch's view of the sovereign's propensity
to support its
systemically important banks. While not impossible, this is
highly unlikely.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings of subordinated debt and other hybrid securities is
notched from
GFG's VR and are therefore primarily sensitive to a change in
GFG's VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
GFG
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-', Stable Outlook
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'aa-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'NF'
1,033 members of GFG's mutual support scheme
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-', Stable Outlook
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
DZ BANK
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-', Stable Outlook
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Debt issuance programme: Long-term rating affirmed at 'AA-',
Short-term rating
affirmed at 'F1+'
Senior unsecured notes: Long-term rating affirmed at 'AA-',
Short-term rating
affirmed at 'F1+'
Market linked securities: affirmed at 'AA-emr'
Subordinated LT2 notes: affirmed at 'A+'
DZ BANK's hybrid capital instruments (preferred stocks):
EUR300m DZ Bank Capital Funding Trust I (DE0009078337): affirmed
at 'BBB+'
EUR500m DZ Bank Capital Funding Trust II (DE000A0DCXA0):
affirmed at 'BBB'
EUR350m DZ Bank Capital Funding Trust III (DE000A0DZTE1):
affirmed at 'BBB'
EUR4.3m DZ Bank Perpetual Funding Issuer (Jersey) Limited Series
I
(DE000A0GN869): affirmed at 'BBB'
EUR45m DZ Bank Perpetual Funding Issuer (Jersey) Limited Series
VI
(DE000A0GLDZ3): affirmed at 'BBB'
EUR84m DZ Bank Perpetual Funding Issuer (Jersey) Limited Series
VII
(DE000A0GMRS6): affirmed at 'BBB'
EUR87m DZ Bank Perpetual Funding Issuer (Jersey) Limited Series
VIII
(DE000A0GWWW7): affirmed at 'BBB'
EUR40m DZ Bank Perpetual Funding Issuer (Jersey) Limited Series
IX
(DE000A0NTTT1): affirmed at 'BBB'
DG HYP
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-', Stable Outlook
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Debt issuance programme: Long-term rating affirmed at 'AA-',
Short-term rating
affirmed at 'F1+'
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'AA-'
Subordinated LT2 notes: affirmed at 'A+'
DVB BANK
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-', Stable Outlook
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Debt issuance programme: Long-term rating affirmed at 'AA-',
Short-term rating
affirmed at 'F1+'
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'AA-'
Subordinated LT2 notes: affirmed at 'A+'
In addition, Fitch has corrected a rating action originally
taken on 24 March
2015, when we inadvertently withdrew the ratings of Volks- und
Raiffeisenbank eG
Wismar, which have now been reinstated and affirmed.
