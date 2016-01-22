(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 22 (Fitch) The Bank of New York Mellon
Corporation (BK)
generated positive operating leverage in the fourth quarter of
2015 (4Q15) and
reported net income of $637 million on revenue of $3.7 billion.
Revenues were
down slightly from the linked quarter, though up compared to the
year-ago
period. BK continues to hold down expenses, which is a key
objective in
improving operating leverage, according to Fitch Ratings.
Results were impacted by a $170 million impairment charge taken
due to an
appellate court ruling which invalidated BK's lien on collateral
in the Sentinel
Management bankruptcy. Fitch does not expect this magnitude of
impairment charge
to be recurring due to BK's low risk business model and it does
not have an
impact on BK's ratings.
Overall fee revenues were down 3% on a linked-quarter and up 1%
on a
year-over-year basis. Linked-quarter results were impacted by
typical
seasonality in depositary receipts and lower client activity in
asset servicing,
offset somewhat by stronger investment management performance
fees.
Year-over-year results were up slightly as stronger business
volumes in a number
of areas were offset by unfavorable currency impacts. Fitch
regards the overall
performance to be fairly stable.
Net interest revenue (NIR) remained flat on a sequential basis
and was up 7%
compared to 4Q14 due to an 8 basis points (bps) improvement in
the net interest
margin (NIM) to 99bps from lower interest expense and higher
asset yields. BK
has attempted to stabilize NIR and NIM through shifts toward
more securities and
loans and less cash. BK continues to be negatively affected by
the rate
environment despite the recent short-term rate move due to
continued low
long-term rates which depress earnings on securities.
Expenses, excluding one-off items, were flat sequentially and
down 2% on a
year-over-year basis, as BK continues to be focused on finding
incremental
improvements in a number of areas. BK has preferred to approach
expense
management as an ongoing process to drive efficiencies across
the company.
Examples include real estate footprint consolidation, moving
staff to lower cost
locations, automating certain back-office processes, and
reducing the use of
external consultants and legal professionals.
BK's assets under management (AUM) through 4Q15 were $1.63
trillion, which is
flat sequentially from 3Q15. The result was driven by modest net
outflows in
equity and index funds, offset by favorable net
market/currency/acquisition
impacts. Compared to 4Q14, AUM was down 4% due to unfavorable
currency effects,
lower markets, and net outflows from equity, index, and cash
funds. BK recently
announced the acquisition of Atherton Lane Advisors, a Silicon
Valley wealth
management firm, which will bring an additional $2.7 billion of
AUM and 700
clients to the company. Assets under custody and administration
(AUC/A) were up
1% sequentially due to net new business and higher markets.
AUC/A totaled $28.9
trillion at the end of 4Q15.
BK's fully phased-in Basel III CET1 of 9.5% (advanced approach)
reported at the
end of 4Q15 improved by 20bps sequentially. The increase in CET1
was primarily
attributed to an improvement in risk weighted assets under the
advanced approach
while regulatory capital was roughly flat. Other transitional
Basel III capital
ratios also improved modestly and remain solid. BK also
continues to exceed the
fully phased-in Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) requirement.
The company continues to make progress toward achieving
compliance with the U.S.
supplementary leverage ratio (SLR). BK reported a consolidated
4.9% SLR, which
is up 10bps from the prior quarter. BK also reported that its
main bank
subsidiary, The Bank of New York Mellon, had an estimated 4.8%
SLR, which
improved 20bps during the quarter. Improvements were driven by a
$9 billion
reduction in average deposits during the quarter likely due in
part to the Fed's
rate movement, though period-end balances spiked due to clients
'dressing up'
their balance sheets for year-end.
In Fitch's view, BK has thus far held off from implementing more
broad measures
to push client deposits out, preferring to wait until closer to
the rule
implementation date to potentially take more forceful actions.
U.S. rules will
require to BK to have at least 5% at the holding company and 6%
at the bank
level. Fitch continues to believe that BK has adequate levers
and time to bring
itself into compliance well ahead of required implementation.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Doriana Gamboa
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0865
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.