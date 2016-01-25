(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed The
Toronto-Dominion
Bank (TD) long- and short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'AA-' and 'F1+'
respectively. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
This rating action follows Fitch's periodic review of the
Canadian Banks Peer
Group, which includes Bank of Montreal (BMO), Bank of Nova
Scotia (BNS),
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC), Caisse Centrale
DesJardins (CCD),
National Bank of Canada (NBC), Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and
Toronto-Dominion
Bank (TD).
For more information, please refer to the Canadian Banks Peer
Review special
report available at www.fitchratings.com.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
The affirmation reflects TD's solid franchise in Canada and the
U.S., strong
asset quality, continued earnings stability, strong funding and
liquidity
position, sound capital position, and favorable metrics relative
to
international peers. These strengths help support TD's already
high ratings,
which are at the top of Fitch's global rating universe for
financial
institutions.
However, Fitch believes that all Canadian banks, including TD,
are vulnerable to
credit deterioration in their domestic loan portfolios given
high levels of
consumer indebtedness in Canada, combined with Fitch's view of
some
overvaluation in the Canadian housing market. This limits
housing affordability
and makes consumers particularly susceptible to negative shocks
to their income
levels. The rapid decline in global oil prices has caused an
economic slowdown
in Canada which could begin to impact employment levels and
hasten potential
credit deterioration. Either way, Fitch believes provision
expenses will be a
growing headwind to earnings over the medium term.
Fitch believes that Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation
(CMHC) insurance
plays an important role in supporting the balance sheets of all
Canadian banks,
although the availability of mortgage insurance is expected to
continue to
decline. TD is currently at the high end of the peer group, in
terms of mortgage
insurance, with over 56% of its residential mortgage portfolio
insured at fiscal
year-end 2015 (FYE15) and uninsured mortgages had a
loan-to-value ratio of 61%.
Fitch believes this profile will help to insulate the bank from
material
disruptions in housing prices or marked deterioration in the
consumer leverage
profile, on a relative basis.
Additionally, Fitch continues to expect that earnings growth in
consumer banking
and lending in Canada will be challenged, given the maturity of
the market and
the increasingly strained consumer. Moreover, net interest
margin (NIM), will
likely remained pressured given the prolonged low rate
environment. As a result,
banks will need to focus on growth in wealth management; an
increasingly
competitive business, and be keenly focused on cost controls in
order to meet
earnings targets over the medium term. TD's adjusted efficiency
ratio remained
fairly steady at 54.3% supporting its profitability. Fitch does
not expect
material efficiency improvements in 2015, as the bank continues
to spend money
on growth initiatives.
From a capital perspective, TD's position is sound for the
rating category. At
Oct. 31, 2015, the bank's Basel III Tier I common equity ratio
(CET1) was 9.9%,
on an all-in basis, which is below the peer average, but above
minimum
regulatory requirements. The CET1 ratio declined from the prior
year due to
restructuring charges and RWA growth, but remains within
expectations. On a
relative basis, Fitch considers TD's capital risk-weighting to
be more
conservative than peers as its U.S. mortgage business is subject
to higher
standardized risk-weights.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The affirmation of the TD's Support Rating (SR) at '2' and
Support Rating Floor
(SRF) at 'BBB-' reflect Fitch's view that the likelihood of
support remains
relatively high for Canadian Banks due to their systemic
importance in the
country, significant concentration overall of Canadian banking
assets amongst
the institutions noted above, which account for over 90% of
total banking
assets, the large size of the banking sector with banking assets
at 2.1 times
Canada's GDP, and the Canadian banks' position as key providers
of financial
services to the domestic economy.
In Fitch's view, Canadian banking authorities through the CDIC
Act, have wide
latitude to resolve a troubled bank including re-capitalizing an
institution,
creating a bridge bank, or imposing losses on creditors.
Fitch recognizes that the government's willingness to provide
support for
D-SIFI's in Canada has been reduced demonstrated by Department
of Finance
consultation paper which outlines the proposed bail-in regime as
Canadian
banking regulators seek to protect tax payers from the risk of a
large financial
institution failing. This is evidenced by the issuance of
non-viability
contingent capital (NVCC) instruments, resolution powers given
regulatory
authorities under the CDIC Act, and other initiatives that
demonstrate the
Canadian government's progress to reduce the propensity of state
support for
banks going forward.
TD's IDRs and senior debt ratings do not benefit from support
because their
Viability Ratings (VRs) are all currently above their SRFs.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by TD and its
subsidiaries are
all notched down from the VR in accordance with Fitch's
assessment of each
instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss
severity risk
profiles, which vary considerably.
TD's subordinated debt is notched one level below its VR of
'aa-' for loss
severity in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each
instrument's respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles.
The preferred securities of TD Capital Trust III and IV are
non-cumulative
preferred securities which are notched five below the VR, made
up of two notches
down for non-performance and three notches down for loss
severity.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY RATINGS
All of the subsidiaries and affiliated companies reviewed as
part of the TD
factor in a high probability of support from parent institutions
to
subsidiaries. This reflects the fact that performing parent
banks have very
rarely allowed subsidiaries to default. It also considers the
high level of
integration, brand, management, financial and reputational
incentives to avoid
subsidiary defaults.
KEY RATING DRIVERS LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
TD Bank, NA's uninsured long-term deposit ratings are rated one
notch higher
than the company's IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S.
uninsured deposits
benefit from depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference
gives deposit
liabilities superior recovery prospects in the event of default.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
Given its already high rating levels and the Negative Sector
Outlook on Canadian
banks, Fitch does not expect any upside to TD's ratings over the
medium term.
However, negative rating actions could be driven by significant
deterioration in
earnings and/or credit performance, particularly if it differs
materially from
that of other large Canadian banks, as the housing market
eventually slows and
consumer leverage profiles remain at high levels. Fitch believes
TD's ratings
are more susceptible to consumer stress, as it is now the
largest credit card
issuer in Canada. While some credit normalization is expected,
Fitch notes that
this could be hastened or potentially more severe due largely to
exogenous
macroeconomic risks such as continued pressure in the global oil
and gas
markets, as well as macroeconomic weakness in China or Europe
that flows through
to and adversely impacts the Canadian economy. An alternation of
the bank's
strategy or risk appetite, a weakening liquidity profile, and/or
reduced buffers
on regulatory capital minimums could also yield negative rating
momentum.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
SR of '2' incorporates Fitch's expectation that there could be
some level of
support for Canadian Banks going forward although this has been
weakened given
credible resolution framework. Although Canadian authorities
have taken steps to
improve resolution powers and tools, they maintain a flexible
approach to bank
resolution.
Fitch's assessment of continuing support for Canadian D-SIFI's
has to some
extent relied upon resolution powers granted regulators under
the CDIC ACT as
well as the potential size, structure, and feasibility of NVCC
implementation.
Fitch's view on support could change should the CDIC Act
diminish powers of the
CDIC to recapitalize a failing institutions leading to a
downgrade of the SR and
SRF.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The subordinated debt and hybrid capital ratings are primarily
sensitive to any
change in the VRs of the banks (or bank subsidiaries).
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by TD Bank,
NA are primarily
sensitive to any change in TD Bank NA's IDR.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY RATINGS
The subsidiary and affiliated company ratings are primarily
sensitive to any
change in the VRs of the ultimate parent, Toronto Dominion Bank.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings and with a Stable
Outlook:
Toronto-Dominion Bank
--Long-term IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Short-term debt at 'F1+';
--Viability Rating at 'aa-';
--Senior debt at 'AA-';
--Subordinated debt at 'A+';
--Preferred at 'BBB';
--Support Rating at '2';
--Support Floor at 'BBB-'.
TD Bank U.S. Holding Company
--Long-term IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Support Rating at '1'.
TD Bank, NA
--Long-term IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Viability Rating at 'a';
--Long-term deposits at 'AA';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1+';
--Senior debt at 'AA-';
--Support Rating at '1'.
TD Capital Trust III, IV
Northgroup Preferred Capital Corporation
--Preferred at 'BBB'.
