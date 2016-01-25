(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, January 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
published Hua Han
Health Industry Holdings Limited's (Hua Han) Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB-' and senior unsecured rating of
'BB-'. The Outlook
for the IDR is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Established, Profitable Business: Hua Han is one of the largest
manufacturers of
traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) for women's health in China.
Its top five
products accounted for 67% of total sales in the financial year
ended 30 June
2015 (FY15). The five products are all exclusive to the company
and are included
in the National Medical Insurance Catalogue or Essential Drug
List, which allows
buyers to be reimbursed for their purchases via the national
medical insurance
programme.
The company's existing core products have enjoyed high margins
over the years
and are subject to long patent protection. It plans to expand
its product range
with the launch of new biotechnical medicines in FY17, for which
it is seeking
approval from the China Food and Drug Administration. Hua Han's
EBITDA margin
was at a record high of 44% in FY15; Fitch expects it to narrow
to 30%-35%, in
line with historical trends.
Strong Financial Profile: Hua Han has maintained a net cash
position for more
than five years, driven by steady operating cash flow generation
and frequent
equity issuance. Fitch expects the company to maintain its net
cash position
even as it embarks on a phase of high capex to construct new
hospitals.
Diversification into Hospital Services: Hua Han began its foray
into hospital
services in 2014 by signing agreements with local governments to
manage the
supply chain of hospitals under a
Trust-Investment-Operation-Transfer (TIOT)
model. By 1H15, Hua Han had agreed to manage the supply chains
at eight
hospitals with 5,151 beds. The four hospitals that have started
operations
contributed revenue of HKD220m in FY15 and Fitch expects this
contribution to
surge to about HKD700m in FY16, as the business expands.
Under the TIOT model, which usually has a term of 20 years, Hua
Han makes a
fixed investment in the hospital to improve medical facilities
and clinical
services. In return, it receives management fees and income
earned from managing
the supply chain without consolidating the hospital's financial
results. The
management fee is a fixed percentage of the hospital's total
revenue while
income is derived from the revenue earned by certain departments
of the
hospital, respectively.
Business Mix Drives Margins: Hua Han achieved EBITDA margin of
24% from hospital
supply chain management in FY15, which is likely remain stable
in the future.
However, the increasing revenue from hospital services may
result in overall
margin contraction, as the core pharmaceutical business
generates higher
margins. Fitch believes the hospital services venture provides
Hua Han with a
stable profit source, but it is exposed to any adverse changes
in regulation and
competition in China's rapidly evolving healthcare industry.
High Capex: Hua Han has begun constructing three new hospitals
with 2,560 beds
in Guizhou Province, with the bulk of the capex spend in FY16 to
FY18, to expand
into the majority-owned model from the TIOT model. Under this
model, Hua Han
will manage a much larger portion of the hospitals' operations
and thus, is
likely to achieve higher financial returns. Fitch does not
expect Hua Han to
aggressively expand the majority-owned hospital portfolio given
the high capital
costs, fewer opportunities, and the company's limited track
record in the
business.
Small Scale Constrains Rating: Hua Han's rating is constrained
by its small
operating scale with annual EBITDAR of less than USD100m
compared with other
global healthcare peers. Branching out into hospital services
and expanding its
bio-technical products will allow the company to grow at a much
more rapid rate
and diversify revenue concentration risk, though it exposes Hua
Han to execution
and regulatory risks.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Capex to be HKD800m in FY16, HKD2bn in FY17, HKD1.5bn in FY18
- 10% annual growth for hospital revenue under supply chain
management business
- Stable gross margins for pharmaceutical sales and supply chain
management
- Revenue from new bio-technical products to be HKD350m-HKD550m
in FY17-FY19
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
No positive rating action is envisaged in the next 12-18 months
due to the
company's limited scale and new business operations.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- EBITDA margins sustained below 30%
- FFO-adjusted net leverage sustained above 1.0x
- Poor execution of new hospital management service business
- Significant cost overrun in new hospital construction.
