(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, January 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the 'A+' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings for Deerfield Insurance Company and Alterra Excess & Surplus Insurance Company. The withdrawal is the result of the companies' mergers with the surviving entities, Markel Insurance Company and Evanston Insurance Company, respectively, which Fitch currently rates 'A+' for IFS. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for Deerfield Insurance Company and Alterra Excess & Surplus Insurance Company. The mergers were finalized on Dec. 31, 2015. Markel Corporation is the ultimate parent company for both Markel Insurance Company and Evanston Insurance Company. Fitch has withdrawn the following ratings as the entities no longer exist: Alterra Excess & Surplus Insurance Company Deerfield Insurance Company --IFS 'A+'. Contact: Primary Analyst Martha M. Butler, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-3191 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Douglas M. Pawlowski, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-2054 Committee Chairperson Mark E. Rouck, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-2085 Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947, Email: hannah.james@fitchratings.com. Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Nov. 20, 2015 Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here