LONDON/PARIS, March 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new
report that Tunisian
leasing companies' performance will be reliant on economic
recovery in 2016.
Fitch believes that a challenging economic environment will
continue to weigh on
the Tunisian leasing sector in 2016. We expect GDP growth to
remain weak at
around 1.2% in 2016. Domestic growth prospects over the
medium-term will be
dependent on social stability, security and the implementation
of structural
reforms improving the investment climate in Tunisia. Some
entities will seek
diversification in sub-Saharan Africa although Fitch believes
that it will
expose them to higher credit and operational risks.
Fitch expects credit quality at leasing companies to continue to
be resilient,
with asset quality metrics remaining stable in 2016 in the
absence of a strong
economic recovery in Tunisia.
Leasing companies' performance remains undermined by pressure on
revenue due to
muted lending, and still material loan impairment charges
(LICs). Fitch only
expects profitability to show signs of improvement when there is
renewed
confidence in the operating environment. Cost of funding will
slightly benefit
from the 3Q15 decrease in the Tunisian monetary policy rate.
Fitch regards the funding profile as weak for all leasing
companies given their
high reliance on wholesale funding and potential exposures to
liquidity
shortages in the Tunisian financial market. All companies are
exposed to
refinancing risk given their reliance on short-term debt and
tight liquidity
buffers. Fitch views access to funding through a bank
shareholder as a strength.
Capital ratios are only acceptable for a majority of the leasing
companies when
considering their net exposures to credit risk, substantial
debtor concentration
and overall vulnerable credit quality.
The report, 'Peer Review: Tunisian Leasing Companies', is
available on
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
