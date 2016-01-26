(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, January 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Outlooks on New
Zealand's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) to
Stable from Positive. New Zealand's Long-Term Foreign-Currency
IDR is affirmed
at 'AA' and Long-Term Local-Currency IDR at 'AA+'. The issue
ratings on New
Zealand's senior unsecured foreign and local currency bonds are
also affirmed at
'AA' and 'AA+' respectively. The Country Ceiling is affirmed at
'AAA' and the
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revision of the Outlook on New Zealand's IDRs to Stable
reflects the
following key rating drivers:
- Fitch has revised down its assessment of New Zealand's
near-term growth
prospects, as the outlooks for the prices of the country's
agricultural exports
have deteriorated. Fitch estimates GDP growth (production
measure) slowed to
2.3% in 2015, no longer outperforming 'AA'-rated peers. Fitch
expects GDP growth
to pick up to 2.4% and 2.6% in 2016 and 2017 respectively, a
slower pace than
forecast in our July 2015 review. Fitch expects a slight rebound
in business
investment from its currently subdued level, and continued high
net immigration
levels to support consumption growth. We assume this will be
partly offset by
lower dairy production and slower residential investment growth,
with stronger
construction activity in Auckland unable to fully replace a
decreasing
contribution from the Canterbury rebuild. Uncertainty over the
external
environment, migration rates and the impact from El Nino weather
conditions
represents risks to our forecast.
- Weaker growth prospects have translated into a
slower-than-expected path of
debt reduction. Prior to Fitch's revision of the Outlook on New
Zealand's IDRs
to Positive in July 2014, the government had projected Net Core
Crown debt to
decline to 23.8% of GDP by the fiscal year ending 30 June 2018
(FY18), from
25.8% in FY14. However the government now projects Net Core
Crown debt to rise
to 27.1% of GDP by FY18, in the latest Half Year Economic and
Fiscal Update.
Fitch's unconsolidated measure of New Zealand's gross general
government debt is
estimated at 36% of GDP in 2015, in line with the 'AA' median.
- Fitch revised to Negative the New Zealand Banking Sector
Outlook, an
assessment of the underlying fundamental trend in the industry
as a whole,
capturing the operating environment. The revision reflects a
potential
deterioration in asset quality caused by the softening economic
environment,
particularly in the dairy sector. A second season of low dairy
prices has
affected the debt-servicing ability of farmers, with around half
of the dairy
sector estimated to be facing negative cash flow during the
2014-15 season.
Delinquent loans have remained low so far, as banks have
supported farmers
deemed to be viable. However a prolonged period of low dairy
prices could lead
to a rise of non-performing loans (NPLs) from the sector, as
well as sharper
cutbacks in production and investment. The sector's Rating
Outlook remains
Stable, reflecting the sector's strong capitalisation, stable
funding and high
net interest margins, which provide buffer for the banking
system against
dairy-sector vulnerabilities. The banking system has a
standalone Fitch Banking
System Indicator score of 'a', the second-highest score
globally.
The sovereign rating of 'AA' for New Zealand also reflects the
following key
rating drivers:
- New Zealand's sovereign rating reflects a credible and
flexible economic
policy framework, supportive business environment and high
standards of
governance. External finances are a longstanding weakness to the
sovereign
credit profile, although the risks are partly mitigated by the
sovereign's
ability to borrow freely in local currency, effective hedging of
foreign-currency exposures and a large proportion of external
debt owed to
related parties.
- The government's commitment to fiscal consolidation remains
firmly in place
despite the challenging economic environment. New Zealand
achieved its first
budget surplus in seven years in FY15, based on the operating
balance before
gains and losses (OBEGAL) measure. Fitch expects lower tax
revenues and higher
social welfare expenditures to push the budget back into deficit
in FY16, and
budget surpluses in subsequent years are likely to be lower than
the government
previously forecasted. Based on Fitch's general government
measure, the deficit
is forecast at 1.4% of GDP in 2016 and 1.1% of GDP in 2017,
compared with 0.4%
of GDP in 2015.
- Fitch estimates that the current-account deficit remained at
3.4% of GDP in
2015, despite weaker terms of trade. Weaker business investment
constrained
import growth, while services exports surged as a result of
booming tourism
spending. The income deficit also narrowed in the first half of
2015. However
Fitch expects the current account to widen to 4.8% of GDP in
2016, as dairy
production falls and imports pick up with investment activity.
Net external debt
has fallen as a proportion of GDP even with a current-account
deficit, in part
due to valuation changes.
- Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, New Zealand's largest
dairy co-operative,
has recently supported farmers by electing not to reduce its
advance-rate milk
payments in line with the decline in milk prices in FY15, and
subsequently
implementing a loan scheme for farmer-shareholders to ease
cash-flow strain
linked to weak dairy prices. As a result, some of the burden of
lower dairy
prices has been absorbed by Fonterra's balance sheet, as opposed
to farmers'.
Fitch downgraded Fonterra's Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR to
'A' from 'AA-' in
October 2015, reflecting the weakening of Fonterra's business
profile.
- The Reserve Bank of New Zealand estimates standalone dairy
losses for the
banking system to be manageable even in a severe scenario.
However this scenario
does not assume a more broad-based economic slowdown, or any
concurrent
correction in the housing market. A combined stress scenario
could have a much
greater impact on the health of the banking system.
- National house price growth accelerated to an annual rate of
15.0% in 3Q15,
with prices rising fastest in Auckland. House prices have been
boosted by
strong demand from investors, who tend to have higher
debt-to-income ratios. The
RBNZ has acted proactively to contain financial stability risks
from investor
loans by tightening loan-to-value (LVR) limits for Auckland,
while easing
broader limits in other regions. Fitch expects these policies to
slow house
price growth in Auckland at the margin, but continued low
interest rates and
fast population growth could continue to add upward price
pressures.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead
to positive
rating action include:
- A faster reduction in the general government debt-to-GDP ratio
than Fitch
currently projects.
- A structurally narrower current-account deficit than Fitch
presently forecasts
without a material slowdown in economic growth, leading to a
sustainable
downward trajectory for net external debt as a proportion of
GDP.
The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action are:
- A negative shock with a lasting impact on growth, employment,
public finances
and the health of the banking system, such as a steep rise in
external borrowing
costs, prolonged weakness in the dairy sector, or sharp reversal
in house
prices.
- Evidence of net external indebtedness becoming unsustainable,
such as a wider
and longer-lasting current-account deficit than currently
projected leading to
higher external indebtedness than the historical range, or
undesirable shifts in
foreign investor sentiment.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to a number of
assumptions:
- Fitch assumes the outlook for the global economy will remain
broadly in line
with the projections laid out in its December Global Economic
Outlook.
- Fitch assumes Farmgate Milk Prices will not remain well below
historical
averages over the rating horizon.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mervyn Tang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9944
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Andrew Colquhoun
Senior Director
+852 2263 9938
Committee Chairperson
Paul Gamble
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1623
Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0304, Email:
leni.vu@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263
9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
