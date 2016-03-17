(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, March 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed PT FWD Life
Indonesia's
(FWD Life Indonesia) National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
Rating at
'A(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable.
'A' National IFS Ratings denote a strong capacity to meet
policyholder
obligations relative to all other obligations or issuers in the
same country,
across all industries and obligation types. However, changes in
circumstances or
economic conditions may affect the capacity for payment of
policyholder
obligations to a greater degree than for financial commitments
denoted by a
higher rated category.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating affirmation reflects FWD Group's commitment to
provide capital and
operational support to FWD Life Indonesia, which Fitch views as
credit positive.
However, the rating is constrained by the company's short
operating record,
associated business execution risks and small market position in
the competitive
life insurance market in Indonesia.
FWD Life Indonesia is 50.1% owned by FWD Group, which has
insurance businesses
across Asia. FWD Life Indonesia continues to draw on its
parent's marketing and
operational resources, including risk management and information
technology. It
changed its legal name to PT FWD Life Indonesia from PT
Finansial Wiramitra
Danadyaksa in August 2015 to more closely align its business
with the FWD brand.
Fitch believes the synergies and sharing of technical know-how
with the parent
could help the life insurer build up its business franchise.
We expect FWD Life Indonesia's capitalisation to remain stable
as it expands,
underpinned by ongoing capital injections from its parent. The
company's
capitalisation, measured by regulatory risk-based capital, was
well above the
regulatory minimum of 130% at end-December 2015.
FWD Life Indonesia reported a net operating loss in 2015 due to
higher costs
associated with brand building, network expansion and other
operating expenses.
The company plans to focus on sales of regular-premium
unit-linked policies and
protection-based products in the employee benefit segment to
improve
profitability. It will support this by continuing to expand its
tied agency,
bancassurance and e-commerce channels. Failure to execute its
business plans
appropriately and successfully could negatively impact the
company's financial
stability.
FWD Life Indonesia obtained its insurance licence in February
2013, and started
writing business in 2014. It captured about IDR20bn of new
business premiums at
end-2015. Its market share, measured by life gross premiums, was
less than 1% at
end-September 2015 and it has a smaller absolute market size in
terms of total
assets and equity compared to its peers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include a perceived
weakening of support
from FWD Group. Weaker-than-expected business growth and/or
market franchise,
poor operating performance over a prolonged period or
significant deterioration
in capitalisation, with the regulatory capital ratio
persistently below 200%,
could also lead to a rating downgrade.
Key rating triggers for an upgrade include a significant and
sustained
improvement in the company's standalone profile over the next
three to five
years in terms of market franchise, business growth and
profitability, with ROE
consistently above 5%.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Cheryl Evangeline
Associate Director
+62 21 2988 6814
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower 24th Floor Suite 2403
JI. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta, Indonesia 12940
Committee Chairperson
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
