(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Ascential plc's
announcement of
its intention to float on the London Stock Exchange is likely to
be a positive
credit development for debt holders at Ascential Holdings
Limited (Ascential).
If successful, the IPO could result in sufficient deleveraging
at Ascential to
support a higher rating, subject to the timing and status of the
process.
Ascential is currently rated 'B' with a Positive Outlook.
The announcement made on 14 January in an intention-to-float
(ITF) statement
identifies a target to raise equity proceeds of approximately
GBP200m and an
initial net debt/ FY2015 EBITDA leverage of approximately 2.5x.
Our primary upgrade guideline is funds from operations (FFO)
lease adjusted net
leverage of 4.5x. Ascential's reported net debt/EBITDA leverage
at end-September
2015 was 4.4x, equating roughly to FFO lease adjusted net
leverage of 5.2x.
Leverage at the initial post-IPO target is therefore estimated
to correlate to
FFO net leverage in a range of 3.0 to 3.5x subject to how cash
flow items, such
as tax and funding costs, are likely to evolve following the IPO
and the
company's plans to refinance its existing borrowing facilities.
The kind of leverage envisaged by the ITF would provide support
for a higher
rating; subject to a more thorough understanding of the factors
described, long
term funding plans and a wider review of ongoing performance.
Fitch will monitor the IPO process, including the formal
publication of a
listing prospectus and await receipt of documentation / more
formal evidence of
the new borrowing facilities. More definitive guidance on the
rating impact of
the IPO will be published as the process evolves and visibility
on a successful
equity placement becomes clearer.
Any rating action, following a successful IPO, will affect the
IDR and
instrument ratings on the company's existing debt are likely to
be withdrawn
given the company's intention to refinance.
Fitch's current rating takes into account the strength of the
company's
portfolio of events and professional publishing/data analytics
businesses
(information services); businesses with strong operating margins
and positive
cash flow dynamics. A portfolio approach to the structure of the
business leads
to some M&A risk. The exhibitions sector exhibits a degree of
cyclicality
although cost structures tend to be flexible, while the company
remains exposed,
albeit to a limited degree, to advertising. Overall advertising
revenues (print
and digital) accounted for just 9% of 2014 revenues; with
management having
taken significant steps to reduce exposure to print advertising.
Contact:
Stuart Reid
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1085
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Jacopo Sparatore
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1629
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.