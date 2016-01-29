(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Global Bank Rating Trends 4Q15 here LONDON, January 29 (Fitch) Seventy percent of actions on bank ratings in 4Q15 were downgrades, two-thirds in emerging markets (EMs), says Fitch Ratings. Trends in developed markets (DMs) are more positive, with upgrades exceeding downgrades. We expect EM/DM trends to continue to diverge as the impact of rising US rates and the prolonged slump in commodity prices add to stresses in several EMs, including Negative sovereign Outlooks on Russia, Brazil and some Gulf Cooperation Council countries. Our latest Global Quarterly Bank Rating Trends report, available by clicking on the link above, highlights the relative stability of DM bank ratings. We believe this shows that years of restructuring and working out of legacy assets are beginning to pay off. This was reflected in the upgrades of three US regional banks, the two Irish lenders and one UK bank in 4Q15. Progress has been slow but over 80% of DM bank rating Outlooks are now Stable. However, rating trends in DMs are not all one way. We downgraded Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered due to challenges in a changing global banking market. One-third of the quarter's 40 rating changes were downgrades of Brazilian banks, triggered by the two-notch downgrade of Brazil's sovereign rating to 'BB+'. The Outlook for this rating is Negative and we expect further asset-quality deterioration in this market, affected by the challenging operating environment and currency weakening, which puts pressure on the cost of servicing debt for unhedged foreign-currency borrowers. The EM weakness is not limited to the banking sector. Our latest Credit Outlook report - see link below - says that rating Outlooks are worsening across most core sectors in many EMs, particularly energy and commodities, retail and banking. Historical data show a correlation between a strengthening US dollar and weakening EM sovereign creditworthiness as falling US dollar incomes can affect credit fundamentals. The effect of US rate rises on EM banks is uncertain but potentially negative. Inflation in the value of foreign-currency loans as local currencies fall puts pressure on capital ratios, while banks with short-term US dollar needs may face higher borrowing costs and are vulnerable to reduced market access. Rating drivers also diverge across DM and EM banks. Ninety percent of DM banks' Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings are driven by standalone strength or pure parental support, while in EMs this proportion is just over two-thirds. State support expectations are far more important for EM bank ratings than for DM bank ratings, and we do not believe this will reduce significantly in EMs in the foreseeable future. <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/reports/report_frame.cfm?rpt_id=87 6846">Click here to view "The Credit Outlook - January 2016". Contact: Jens Hallen Senior Director Banks +44 20 3530 1326 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Bridget Gandy Managing Director Financial Institutions +44 20 3530 1095 Janine Dow Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1464 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.