(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, January 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Kiwibank Limited's (Kiwibank) Foreign and Local Currency Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA' and 'AA+', respectively. The Outlook has been revised to Stable from Positive. Kiwibank's Viability Rating has not been considered as part of this rating action. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT AND SUPPORT RATINGS The affirmation of Kiwibank's IDRs, senior debt and support ratings reflect Fitch's view that the bank is a core subsidiary of New Zealand Post (NZ Post) and is ultimately a wholly-owned enterprise of the New Zealand sovereign (Foreign Currency Long Term IDR: AA/Stable). Fitch views that in times of difficulty, there is an extremely high likelihood of support from the sovereign through NZ Post. Additionally, NZ Post provides an explicit unlimited guarantee for the bank's unsecured debt including customer deposits. Kiwibank makes up the vast majority of NZ Post's balance sheet and net income. It accounted for 95% of NZ Post's assets and 89% of its net profit after tax at the financial year ending 30 June 2015. The revision of the Outlook to Stable from Positive reflects the Outlook change of the sovereign rating on 26 January 2016. For more details, please see the rating commentary, "Fitch Revises New Zealand's Outlook to Stable; Affirms at 'AA'", published on 26 January 2016. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRs, SENIOR DEBT AND SUPPORT RATINGS Kiwibank's IDRs, senior debt and support ratings are sensitive to changes to NZ Post's and New Zealand's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs, and in turn, the sovereign's willingness to provide support to the bank. The rating actions are as follows: Kiwibank Limited: Foreign Currency Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook Revised to Stable from Positive; Foreign Currency Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'; Local Currency Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'AA+'; Outlook Revised to Stable from Positive; Local Currency Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'; Support Rating affirmed at '1'; Foreign currency senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'AA'; Local currency senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'AA+'; and Commercial Paper Programme affirmed at 'F1+'. Primary Analyst Jack Do Associate Director +61 2 8256 0355 Fitch Australia Pty. Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Secondary Analyst Andrea Jaehne Director +61 2 8256 0343 Committee Chairperson Mark Young Managing Director + 65 6796 7229 Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0304, Email: leni.vu@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=998633 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.