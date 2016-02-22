(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/BARCELONA/LONDON, February 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
updated its non-US
Public Sector Entities (PSE) Criteria, with no impact on
existing PSE ratings.
The updated criteria however include two tables, with three
attributes -
"stronger", "mid-range" and "weaker" - as a guidance to the
contribution of each
rating factors to the agency's notching approach.
The criteria report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking on the
link above.
Contact
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Fitch Italia - Societa Italiana per il Rating S.p.A.
Via Morigi, 6
20123 Milan
Fernando Mayorga
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8400
Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85, 7th Floor
Barcelona 08008
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
