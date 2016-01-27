(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
RIO DE JANEIRO, January 27 (Fitch) Brazil's move to end
'pedaladas' and pay back
obligations owed to the country's large public banks is modestly
positive for
the liquidity of the three affected lenders. But Brazil's harsh
economic
conditions, subdued demand for credit and low risk appetite by
banks mean there
is unlikely to be a meaningful boost in overall sector loan
growth , says Fitch
Ratings.
Fitch believes public banks are unlikely to significantly raise
their risk
appetites over the near term. Public and private banks in Brazil
have been
operating under tightened underwriting standards since the
beginning of the
macroeconomic downturn, though they continue to grow faster than
their private
peers. And as the threat of rising loan reserve charges remains,
the hope of
kindling new loan growth through the ending of pedaladas
(Brazil's Treasury
obligations owed to public banks) is unlikely.
The impact on Brazil's largest federally owned banks'
liquidities are also
limited. Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Economico e Social
(BNDES), Banco do
Brasil's (BdB) and Caixa Economica Federal's (Caixa) receivables
from the
Treasury were BRL27 billion, BRL16 billion and BRL5 billion,
respectively,
representing approximately just 4%, 2% and 1% of their overall
loan balances,
respectively. These amounts will also not have an impact on the
overall loan
market.
The Ministry of Finance is currently in talks with the banks to
see how the
public banks may use these resources. It is expected that the
Ministry of
Finance will make an announcement Thursday, and the focus is
likely to be
mortgages (particularly for Caixa), agriculture (BdB),
infrastructure (BNDES)
and industries such as autos and construction. In addition, we
believe lowering
reserve requirements and/or changing risk weights of certain
loans to spur
lending in the whole sector could also be discussed. If banks'
risk appetite
increases more than we anticipate, their asset quality will come
under bigger
pressure than our base case scenario.
Public banks' Fitch Core Capital (Fitch's benchmark capital
adequacy ratio)
ratios are reasonable, ranging from 7.8% (BdB) to 11.0% (BNDES).
Tier 1 capital
ratios range from 10.1% (Caixa) to 11.6% (BdB) and exceed the
minimum regulatory
requirement (including buffers). Thus, while there is capacity
to lend, there is
also capacity to satisfy the need to raise government revenue
through paying
dividends.
In addition to settling pedaladas with public banks, Brazil's
Treasury also
settled its debt at Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Servico (FGTS)
-- Brazil's
unemployment insurance fund, which amounted to BRL 20 billion.
FGTS is one of
the main lenders to Caixa, with BRL163 billion in lines extended
to fund Caixa
mortgages as of September 2015 (total FGTS assets were BRL438
billion at that
time). It is also not yet confirmed whether FGTS will use part
of the returned
monies to extend funding to Caixa. If it does, Caixa's loan
growth could be
slightly higher than our base case scenario.
While the repayment of pedaladas won't meaningfully boost
lending, it is
positive for the banks' governance. As we have previously
commented, it imposes
an improved level of separation between the government and the
public banks.
For further details on Fitch's outlook on the Brazilian banking
sector, see
"2016 Outlook: Brazilian Banks (Capitalization and Liquidity
Support Banks in
Harsh Operating Environment)," published Jan. 20, 2016 at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Esin Celasun
Director
+55 21 4503 2626
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Claudio Gallina
Senior Director
+ 55 11 4504 2216
Sao Paulo, Brazil
Robert Rowan
+ 1 212 908-9159
New York, NY
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article, which may include
hyperlinks to companies
and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions
expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
