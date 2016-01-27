(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 27 (Fitch) Stewart Information Services Corp.
(Stewart) today
announced a proposal to reclassify all Class B Common Stock as
Common Stock for
purposes of aligning economic and capital allocation interests
of all
shareholders and to instill corporate governance practices that
are more in line
with market norms.
Under the proposed plan, the Class B stockholders will exchange
Class B shares
for common shares on a one-for-one basis plus a $12 million cash
payment, and
all common shares will then be entitled to one vote per share on
stockholder
issues going forward. While the deal still needs to be approved
by both classes
of stockholders, Class B stockholders have already agreed to
vote their shares
in favor of the reclassification, and it is expected that all
shares will be
converted in the second quarter of 2016.
The interests in the Class B shares are held by members of the
Morris family,
including Stewart CEO Matthew Morris, and grant the ability to
elect four of the
nine Stewart board members. Following the conversion of the
shares, all board
members will be elected by stockholders of outstanding common
shares, with the
Morris family's ownership changing from 100% of Class B shares
and 1.0% of
common shares to 5.5% of common shares.
The proposed common stock reclassification is not anticipated to
affect
Stewart's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' and the Insurer
Financial
Strength (IFS) ratings of Stewart's insurance subsidiaries at
'A-', or the
Stable Rating Outlook. Fitch currently views Stewart's corporate
governance and
management as adequate and neutral to the rating. However, Fitch
has made note
in the past of the weakness of the Board of Directors'
independence given the
Class B Common Stock, as only three of the nine members of the
board are
considered independent by Fitch, and considers this a positive
development that
will lay the foundation for a better alignment of interests
between the board
and the stockholders.
Contact:
Jeremy R. Graczyk
Analyst
+1-312-368-3146
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Gerald B. Glombicki, CPA
Director
+1-312-606-2354
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
