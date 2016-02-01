(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, January 31 (Fitch) The reappointment of Mr
Nguyen Phu Trong
as Vietnam's Communist Party General Secretary is unlikely to
dramatically alter
the country's economic policy, says Fitch Ratings. Vietnam
operates under a
consensus-based decision-making framework, and therefore changes
in personnel
will not immediately alter the policy trajectory. A structural
reform-oriented
policy trajectory including a focus on macro stability and
market liberalisation
was a key factor supporting Vietnam's upgrade to 'BB-/Stable' in
late 2014.
Commitment to these policy targets will remain important factors
for Vietnam's
macro outlook.
Media reports have suggested that Nguyen Phu Trong was a more
conservative
candidate than Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung who was also
considered for the
post and will step down from his position later this year.
Nguyen Tan Dung was
seen as a proponent of economic liberalisation and reform as a
member of the key
Politburo. However, Nguyen Phu Trong has been General Secretary
since 2011 and
has led the party through an ambitious reform agenda thus far,
including
Vietnam's participation in the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).
Should the TPP
be ratified, this would provide a key policy anchor for
continued structural
reforms and liberalisation. Notably, too, Nguyen Phu Trong
stressed the
importance of undertaking comprehensive reform in his opening
remarks at the
12th Party Congress.
Vietnam's credit rating has benefited from its recent
macroeconomic
stabilisation and a strong macroeconomic outlook. Real GDP
growth accelerated to
6.7% in 2015, which Fitch forecasts as remaining roughly the
same in 2016. The
conclusion of negotiations for a free trade agreement with the
European Union in
December 2015, and Vietnam's inclusion in the TPP, point to
lowering trade
barriers and enhanced access to key export markets in future.
The TPP in
particular will require continued implementation of structural
reforms in areas
such as labour, government procurement, and state-owned
enterprises.
Key constraints to further ratings upgrades depend on the
authorities' ability
to reduce fiscal deficits and improve the outlook for the
general government
debt ratio, despite the strong macro outlook. Fitch estimates
gross general
government debt to have reached 49.3% of GDP in 2015, moderately
higher than the
'BB' median of 42.8%. In November 2015, the National Assembly
adopted an
official 2016 deficit target of 5.0% of GDP. With the addition
of off-balance
sheet spending of about 1% of GDP, this suggests a continued
upwards trajectory
of government debt ratios over the medium term.
Other weaknesses to the country's rating profile stem from a
relatively weak
foreign-reserve base. Pressures on the Vietnamese dong's
quasi-fixed currency
regime led to a decline in reserves of nearly 20% in 3Q15.
Market pressures
resumed in mid-December, when the dong remained near the weakest
end of its 3%
trading band, but have since subsided. Fitch estimates that the
foreign-reserve
coverage ratio fell to under 2.1x current account payments at
end-2015 - well
below the 'BB' median peer of 4.2x.
Contacts:
Andrew Fennell
Associate Director
Sovereigns
+852 2263 9925
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Justin Patrie
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+65 6796 7232
Media Relations -
Leslie Tan
Wai Lun Wan
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
