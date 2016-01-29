(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SYDNEY, January 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Alibaba Group Holding Limited's (Alibaba, A+/Stable) continued solid performance in the three months ending December 2015 (3QFY16) reinforces our belief that Alibaba's dominant online shopping platforms, its thriving ecosystem, its focus on higher quality gross merchandise value (GMV), and the continued shift to online shopping will continue to sustain its credit profile and help the company weather China's slowdown. Fitch expects solid growth in China's online shopping market in the next two to three years, driven by rising private consumption, further penetration of online shopping and expanding variety of products and services available on online platforms. Alibaba is the prime beneficiary of the market growth, given its dominant position. Alibaba's China's retail marketplace GMV grew 23% yoy in 3QFY15, despite slower Chinese economic growth and a warmer December quarter affecting sales of high ticket clothing items. Alibaba's mobile shopping apps continued to gain traction with mobile GMV comprising 68% of total GMV. We expect further growth in Alibaba's monetisation rate to strengthen its revenue growth and cash generation. Overall monetisation rate rose to 2.98% in 3QFY16, from 2.70% in 3QFY15. Not only reflecting Alibaba's strong market position, we believe that the monetisation rate will increasingly reflect Alibaba's value to merchants in developing their brands. Alibaba has developed a variety of monetisation methods on its marketplaces via pay-for-performance marketing, display marketing, membership, transaction commissions and value-added services. Alibaba is likely to maintain high profitability and sturdy cash generation, due to its asset-light marketplace business model. Although investments in new business initiatives, including mobile operating system, over-the-top TV services and entertainment, have eroded margins, the company's profitability and cash generation remained relatively high. The reported adjusted EBITDA margin was 53% in 9MFY16 (9MFY15: 55%), excluding share-based compensation expenses. Free cash flow (FCF) margin for 9MFY16 remained strong, at about 40% (FY15: 44%). Alibaba should continue to maintain abundant liquidity in the medium term. Its readily available cash of CNY118bn at end-December 2015 (FY15: CNY122bn) significantly exceeded total debt of CNY57bn (FY15: CNY55bn). Debt due within one year amounted to only CNY3bn at end-December 2015. In addition, Alibaba had an unutilised USD3bn revolving credit facility, which can provide further liquidity headroom. Alibaba currently has significant ratings headroom. However, Fitch may downgrade the ratings in the event one or several of the following occurs: if there is a sustained decline in operating cash flow; if M&A significantly affects the operational or business profile; if there is a shift to more aggressive financial policies leading to a loss of its net cash position or funds flow from operations (FFO)-adjusted leverage rising above 1.5x; or if evidence arises of adverse government, regulatory or legal intervention. However, in itself, FFO-adjusted leverage rising above this target will not likely lead to a downgrade should the company retain its strong net cash position and high FCF margins. Fitch may consider an upgrade if the company develops businesses that significantly diversify cash generation away from operations that are subject to Chinese government and regulatory risk. However, our rating takes into account expectations of profit growth and we do not believe that an upgrade is likely in the short to medium term. Contact: Kelvin Ho Director +852 2263 9940 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F., Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong Steve Durose Managing Director +61 2 8256 0307 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.