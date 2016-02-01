(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, February 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the
'A(idn)' Long-Term National Ratings and 'F1(idn)' Short-Term
National Ratings of
four Indonesian regional development banks - PT Bank Pembangunan
Daerah Riau
Kepri (Bank Riau Kepri), PT Bank Pembangunan Daerah Lampung's
(Bank Lampung), PT
Bank Pembangunan Daerah Maluku (Bank Maluku) and PT Bank SulutGo
(Bank Sulutgo).
The Outlooks are Stable. A full list of rating actions is
provided at the end of
the commentary.
'A' Long-Term National Ratings denote expectations of low
default risk relative
to other issuers or obligations in the same country. However,
changes in
circumstances or economic conditions may affect the capacity for
timely
repayment to a greater degree than is the case for financial
commitments denoted
by a higher rated category.
'F1' Short-Term National Ratings indicate the strongest capacity
for timely
payment of financial commitments relative to other issuers or
obligations in the
same country. On Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is
assigned to the
lowest default risk relative to others in the same country.
Where the liquidity
profile is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned
rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - NATIONAL RATINGS
The National Ratings of Bank Riau Kepri, Bank Lampung, Bank
Maluku and Bank
Sulutgo reflect Fitch's view that the banks are important to the
regional
governments to support development of the local economies. Based
on their
regional significance, Fitch expects potential, but limited,
support from the
central government due to their lower systemic importance
compared with other
large banks in Indonesia.
As regional development banks play an increasingly important
role in financing
economic activities, OJK, the financial sector regulator has
asked the regional
development banks to increase their capital to more than IDR1trn
by 2018. Since
2015, these banks have also been required by OJK to make more
loans to non-civil
servants, particularly micro loans, with a target of such loans
making up at
least 20% of their loan portfolios by 2018. Nonetheless, the
growth in lending
in micro loans is unlikely to alter Fitch's view on the banks'
importance to
their respective regional governments. Loans to non-civil
servants (excluding
government projects) represent about 4%-7% of these banks' loan
portfolios in
3Q15.
All rated regional development banks, except Bank Sulutgo, have
maintained
adequate capitalisation, with Tier 1 capital ratios of 13%-16%.
Bank Sulutgo's
Tier 1 declined to 9.5% at end-3Q15 from about 16% at end-2013,
largely due to
the shares reduction from one of its major shareholders that
resulted in some
form of capital repayment.
Other than Bank Riau Kepri that experienced some deterioration
in
commodity-related loans in 3Q15, the asset quality for the other
three rated
regional banks remained benign. Nevertheless, Fitch expects
these banks' asset
quality to remain manageable given their primary focus on
lending to low risk
civil servants.
Bank Maluku's profitability has improved in 3Q15 after suffering
a one-time
investment securities loss related to a fraudulent reverse repo
transaction that
dented its earnings in 2014. The loss exposes weakness in
management quality and
risk management among small regional banks, which could continue
to constrain
their standalone financial strengths.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - NATIONAL RATINGS
Downward rating pressure may arise from a weakening of the
regional governments'
and central government's ability and/or propensity to provide
extraordinary
financial support to such regional development banks. However,
Fitch believes
this to be a remote prospect in the near to medium term.
Deterioration in the
banks' standalone financial profiles is unlikely to impact their
National
Ratings, given the regional governments' majority ownership in
and potential
support to these banks.
Upside potential for the banks' National Ratings may arise if
they successfully
close the gap with their larger Indonesian peers in terms of the
size of
operations and assets, while maintaining sound asset quality
records, high core
capitalisation and healthy profitability with predominantly
low-cost funding
bases. However, this is unlikely to happen in the near to medium
term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS and RATING SENSITIVITIES- DEBT RATINGS
The ratings of the banks' rupiah-denominated senior bonds and
medium-term notes
are the same as their National Long-Term Ratings in accordance
with Fitch
criteria. Any changes in the National Long-Term Ratings would
also affect these
issue ratings.
The full list of rating actions follows:
Bank Riau Kepri
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A(idn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(idn)'
Rupiah senior bond 2011 affirmed at 'A(idn)'
Bank Lampung
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A (idn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(idn)'
Rupiah senior bond 2012 affirmed at 'A(idn)'
Bank Maluku
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A(idn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(idn)'
Bank Sulutgo
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A(idn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(idn)'
Rupiah Senior Bond 2014 affirmed at 'A(idn)'
Contacts:
Primary Analysts:
Iwan Wisaksana (National Ratings for Bank Lampung and Bank
Sulutgo)
Director
+62 21 2988 6807
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
Level 20 Prudential Tower
Jl. Jend. Sudirman Kav.79
Jakarta, Indonesia 12910
Stefanus Yuniardhi Thio (National Ratings for Bank Riau Kepri
and Bank Maluku)
Director
+62 21 2988 6809
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
