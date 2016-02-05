(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, February 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed all ratings of National Australia Bank Limited (NAB) following the planned exit of its UK-based subsidiary Clydesdale Bank PLC (CB; A/RWN), which should be implemented on 8 February 2016. The Outlook on NAB's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) remains Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. The affirmation reflects our expectation that NAB's financial metrics will be more closely aligned with those of its domestic peers following the exit of CB. The simpler strategic focus should also more than offset the reduced geographic diversity - CB offered modest synergies for the group, whilst absorbing significant management time addressing legacy issues. The ratings of CB, NAB's covered bonds and NAB's New Zealand subsidiary, Bank of New Zealand (AA-/Stable), are not considered as part of this action. KEY RATING DRIVERS VIABILITY RATING (VR), IDRS, AND SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT NAB's Long-Term and Short-Term IDRs are driven by its VR, and reflect its leading franchises across numerous business segments in Australia and New Zealand. The ratings also benefit from a diverse and stable business model which is heavily weighted towards traditional commercial banking. The strong franchise and simple business model have proven effective in generating strong and sustainable profitability in the Australian and New Zealand operations while maintaining a conservative risk appetite, solid liquidity management and adequate capitalisation. Furthermore, the Australian prudential regulator takes a conservative, hands-on approach. Offsetting these strengths is a structural reliance on wholesale funding, particularly from offshore markets, and high household indebtedness in Australia and New Zealand. Many of NAB's risk and profitability metrics should improve as a result of the CB exit, bringing it more into line with those of similarly rated peers. NAB has a market share of more than 15% in most banking markets in Australia and New Zealand, whereas CB has about 2% of the mortgage market in the UK. This, combined with a generally weaker operating environment in the UK over the past decade and significant conduct charges, has meant that NAB's returns and asset quality have lagged those of similarly rated peers. We expect these benefits, plus the increased management focus on core markets, to more than offset the modest weakening of some capitalisation and funding metrics as a result of the exit. NAB's net profit is likely to be affected by significant one-off costs associated with the CB exit and the sale of 80% of its life insurance business in the financial year ending 30 September 2016 (FY16), but we expect profitability metrics will move closer to domestic peers in FY17. NAB's capitalisation is likely to continue to improve in FY16, although its regulatory capital ratios will be affected by the CB exit due to the net proceeds from the IPO, and an indemnity provided by NAB to CB, which is only partly offset by a reduction in the average risk-weighted assets. The capped indemnity is provided for CB's potential future conduct charges related to legacy business such as payment protection insurance, interest-rate hedging products and fixed rate business loans. NAB's Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio on a pro-forma basis excluding CB at FYE15 was modestly above the actual 10.09%. However, FCC does not capture the indemnity charge - if this were deducted from FCC, the pro-forma ratio would have been lower than the actual ratio, although it would have remained in line with the ratios of domestic peers. Risk-weighted ratios will also be affected by the Australian regulator's requirement that IRB banks increase the average minimum risk weight for their Australian mortgages to 25% from 1 July 2016. However, NAB raised fresh equity in 2015 to address both of these issues - therefore we expect its capital ratios to remain around those of domestic peers following the CB exit. NAB expects the sale of 80% of its life insurance business to have a positive impact on risk-weighted capital ratios, which may also help offset some of the downward pressure. We continue to view NAB's funding profile as a weakness relative to international peers, and do not expect this to improve significantly in the short term. NAB's FYE15 funding metrics are modestly weaker on a pro-forma basis after the exit of CB, which has a greater proportion of deposits and less international wholesale issuance than NAB. However, most pro-forma metrics remain within those reported by the domestic peer group. NAB's liquidity position helps to alleviate much of the risk associated with the funding structure, and we expect further improvements as the group moves toward the implementation of the Basel net stable funding ratio, currently expected for 1 January 2018. The Stable Outlook reflects our expectation that NAB will maintain a solid franchise and simple business model in its core markets, allowing it to generate strong profitability without substantially raising the risk profile of the group. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The bank's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect an extremely high likelihood of support from the authorities if needed due to NAB's systemic importance. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES NAB's subordinated debt and hybrid capital instrument ratings are notched down from the bank's VR. Subordinated debt instruments are rated one notch below the VR (one notch for loss severity and zero notches for incremental non-performance risk) and Tier 1 securities are rated five notches below the VR (two notches for loss severity and three notches for incremental non-performance risk due to the fully discretionary coupon payments). RATING SENSITIVITIES VR, IDRS AND SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT Rating upside for NAB is limited, given its currently high ratings and weaker funding profile relative to those of similarly rated international peers. NAB's ratings may face downward pressure should Chinese GDP growth slow much faster than we currently anticipate. This is because China is Australia's largest trading partner, and a swifter slowdown would likely have an economic impact that places pressure on NAB's asset quality, profitability and capitalisation. A significant increase to the risk to asset quality through the cycle, due to a weakening of recently strengthened lending standards, may also result in negative rating action, as could a material deterioration in the bank's funding and liquidity profile, as it would leave NAB more susceptible to a prolonged funding market dislocation. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The SR and SRF are sensitive to any change in assumptions around the propensity or ability of the Australian authorities to provide timely support to the bank. We expect Australia, as a member of the G20, to implement a more robust resolution framework, although implementation does not appear to be imminent. We will revisit NAB's SR and SRF once we have greater clarity on the timing and process proposed by the relevant authorities. However, any strengthened resolution framework is likely to result in negative rating action on the SR and SRF. A change in the ability of the Australian authorities to provide support, which is likely to be reflected in a downgrade of the Australian sovereign (AAA/Stable), may also result in a downgrade of the SR and SRF. Negative action on the SR and SRF will not have a direct impact on NAB's IDRs, which are currently driven by its VR. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES NAB's subordinated debt and Tier 1 instrument ratings are broadly sensitive to the same considerations that might affect its VR. The rating actions are as follows: National Australia Bank Limited (NAB): Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable; Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'; VR: affirmed at 'aa-'; Support Rating: affirmed at '1'; Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'; Senior unsecured long-term debt: affirmed at 'AA-'; Senior unsecured short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1+'; Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A+'; and Preferred stock (ISIN: XS0347918723): affirmed at 'BBB'. National Capital Instruments LLC 2: Preferred stock (ISIN: XS0269714464): affirmed at 'BBB'. National Capital Trust I: Preferred stock (ISIN: XS0177395901): affirmed at 'BBB'. National Capital Trust III: Preferred stock (ISIN: AU3FN0000121): affirmed at 'BBB'. 