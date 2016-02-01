(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that sales of
bonds by EMEA
corporates and financials halved yoy in January, as heightened
volatility led
issuers to broadly refrain from accessing the credit markets, in
what was the
slowest start to the year for the region's primary debt capital
markets since
2000.
Selling pressure arising from renewed concerns about the impact
of China's
slowdown on global trade and the immediate deflationary impact
of a further fall
in the price of oil led European credit spreads to the widest
level for almost 3
years - 3.5 years in the case of high yield. Market swings have
been exacerbated
by limited market liquidity and the shift in policy regimes in
the US and the
resultant divergence with the eurozone and other advanced
economies, as the
latter continue to adopt a loosening bias.
Issuance reached EUR41bn in January, for local
currency-denominated bonds, with
new bonds from corporates slumping 70% yoy to EUR5.9bn - the
lowest volume since
1995 - while financials fell 40% to EUR35bn. Banks in southern
Europe were
particularly subdued as investors remain cautious in the absence
of clarity
around how bail-in could be implemented, especially following
December's
inclusion of Portugal's Novo Banco's bondholders in losses from
a legacy
resolution. Mounting concerns about non-performing Italian bank
loans are also
dampening appetite for bond issuance.
The muted start to the year casts a degree of doubt over
issuers' bond financing
outlook in 2016, as January is historically one of the strongest
months of the
year. While market sentiment is currently firmly "risk-off", the
fundamental
backdrop remains broadly unchanged since the end of last year.
Issuers can afford to wait for conditions to improve as overall
they face no
immediate refinancing pressure. Corporates have been taking
advantage of
historically low rates over the past few years to pre-finance at
over the rate
of bond maturities, while banks have been deleveraging, with the
resultant
decline in bond issuance more than offsetting rises in
subordinated primary
volume aimed at bolstering bail-in buffers.
The situation is more mixed for the energy sector, which faces
EUR23bn in
maturities in 2016, while having only issued less than EUR500m
in bonds in
January. We expect the bias of rating actions in this year to be
negative, but
mildly so as larger European players are well positioned from a
liquidity and
operational standpoint to ride out market weakness.
Maturities for financial institutions total EUR596bn, of which
EUR104bn (17%)
derives from Italian, Spanish and Portuguese banks, which
collectively issued
only EUR6.7bn in January. The Outlooks on EMEA banks are near to
their least
negative net level since the financial crisis, indicating
diminished downgrade
risk in 2016. However, asset quality remains a challenge in
parts of the region
(e.g., southern Europe and large parts of Russia/CIS), while
further pressure is
expected on capital markets earnings for the global trading and
universal banks.
Corporate issuance over the past five years has averaged 2.4x
the maturing bond
volume in 2016, while bond sales from financials have been
keeping pace with
maturities since 2014 - with deleveraging alleviating the
pressure to refinance.
Corporates have issued 11% of 1Q16 maturities in January, while
financial sector
issuance amounts to 20% of maturities.
However, as yields and spreads rise, investors will increasingly
be attracted by
opportunities to boost risk-adjusted returns in the prevailing,
low interest
rate environment, which may improve the market dynamic by
attracting new supply
and allowing issuance to revert to more normal levels.
Conditions for further M&A-related issuance remain favourable in
2016, which
together with international borrowers targeting attractive
funding conditions in
the European market - particularly in the form of
"reverse-Yankees" from the US
- will help support volumes through the year. However, ongoing
volatility due to
China's slowing growth, the collapse in oil prices and monetary
policy
divergence between the US and advanced economies creates
headwinds that may move
issuance volumes to the lower end of expectations.
Contact:
Michael Larsson
Director
+44 20 3530 1260
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Bridget Gandy
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1095
Alex Griffiths
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1709
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Related Research
2016 Outlook: EMEA Integrated Oil Majors
here
2016 Outlook: Southern European Banks
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.