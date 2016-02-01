(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that sales of bonds by EMEA corporates and financials halved yoy in January, as heightened volatility led issuers to broadly refrain from accessing the credit markets, in what was the slowest start to the year for the region's primary debt capital markets since 2000. Selling pressure arising from renewed concerns about the impact of China's slowdown on global trade and the immediate deflationary impact of a further fall in the price of oil led European credit spreads to the widest level for almost 3 years - 3.5 years in the case of high yield. Market swings have been exacerbated by limited market liquidity and the shift in policy regimes in the US and the resultant divergence with the eurozone and other advanced economies, as the latter continue to adopt a loosening bias. Issuance reached EUR41bn in January, for local currency-denominated bonds, with new bonds from corporates slumping 70% yoy to EUR5.9bn - the lowest volume since 1995 - while financials fell 40% to EUR35bn. Banks in southern Europe were particularly subdued as investors remain cautious in the absence of clarity around how bail-in could be implemented, especially following December's inclusion of Portugal's Novo Banco's bondholders in losses from a legacy resolution. Mounting concerns about non-performing Italian bank loans are also dampening appetite for bond issuance. The muted start to the year casts a degree of doubt over issuers' bond financing outlook in 2016, as January is historically one of the strongest months of the year. While market sentiment is currently firmly "risk-off", the fundamental backdrop remains broadly unchanged since the end of last year. Issuers can afford to wait for conditions to improve as overall they face no immediate refinancing pressure. Corporates have been taking advantage of historically low rates over the past few years to pre-finance at over the rate of bond maturities, while banks have been deleveraging, with the resultant decline in bond issuance more than offsetting rises in subordinated primary volume aimed at bolstering bail-in buffers. The situation is more mixed for the energy sector, which faces EUR23bn in maturities in 2016, while having only issued less than EUR500m in bonds in January. We expect the bias of rating actions in this year to be negative, but mildly so as larger European players are well positioned from a liquidity and operational standpoint to ride out market weakness. Maturities for financial institutions total EUR596bn, of which EUR104bn (17%) derives from Italian, Spanish and Portuguese banks, which collectively issued only EUR6.7bn in January. The Outlooks on EMEA banks are near to their least negative net level since the financial crisis, indicating diminished downgrade risk in 2016. However, asset quality remains a challenge in parts of the region (e.g., southern Europe and large parts of Russia/CIS), while further pressure is expected on capital markets earnings for the global trading and universal banks. Corporate issuance over the past five years has averaged 2.4x the maturing bond volume in 2016, while bond sales from financials have been keeping pace with maturities since 2014 - with deleveraging alleviating the pressure to refinance. Corporates have issued 11% of 1Q16 maturities in January, while financial sector issuance amounts to 20% of maturities. However, as yields and spreads rise, investors will increasingly be attracted by opportunities to boost risk-adjusted returns in the prevailing, low interest rate environment, which may improve the market dynamic by attracting new supply and allowing issuance to revert to more normal levels. Conditions for further M&A-related issuance remain favourable in 2016, which together with international borrowers targeting attractive funding conditions in the European market - particularly in the form of "reverse-Yankees" from the US - will help support volumes through the year. However, ongoing volatility due to China's slowing growth, the collapse in oil prices and monetary policy divergence between the US and advanced economies creates headwinds that may move issuance volumes to the lower end of expectations. 