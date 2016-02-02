(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, February 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Alfa Bank's (Alfa)
Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB+' and its
Cyprus-based holding
company ABH Financial Limited's (ABHFL) IDRs at 'BB'. The
Outlooks are Negative.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - ALFA BANK
The affirmation of Alfa's ratings with a Negative Outlook
reflects the weak
Russian operating environment, which will continue to put
pressure on the bank's
asset quality and performance. It also reflects Fitch's view
that it is
appropriate to maintain a one-notch differential between the
ratings of the bank
and the Russian sovereign (BBB-/Negative). At the same time,
Alfa remains the
highest-rated Russian privately-owned bank, reflecting its good
management,
considerable resilience due to solid pre-impairment
profitability and reasonable
capital buffers, and good track record of navigating through
past Russian
crises.
Asset quality deteriorated in 2015. NPLs increased to 6.2% of
gross loans at
end-1H15 from 2.7% at end-2014, and remained roughly stable in
2H15, according
to management. The spike in 1H15 mainly reflects increased
corporate defaults
(corporate NPLs increased to 6.7% from 2.8%), and also Alfa's
focus on active
work-outs of problem loans as opposed to deferral of loss
recognition via
prolongations. Retail NPLs increased less dramatically in 1H15,
to 3.7% from
2.5%, but the respective NPL origination ratio (calculated as
increase in NPLs
plus write-offs and divided by average performing loans; a good
proxy for credit
losses) jumped to 13% (which is close to the break-even level,
Fitch estimates)
in 1H15 from 7.3% in 2014.
NPL reserve coverage reduced, but was still a solid 1.1x at
end-1H15 (2.1x at
end-2014). New corporate NPLs were only moderately provisioned
due to strong
expected recoveries, as some big overdue exposures are well
secured or have
financially strong shareholders or government backing. The weak
Russian economic
outlook suggests pressure on asset quality is likely to persist
in 2016.
However, Alfa's pre-impairment profit, amounting to about
USD1.1bn in both 2014
and 1H15 (annualised), is sufficient to reserve about 5% of net
loans, which is
a significant safety buffer.
Net performance remained weak (annualised ROE of 1.5% in 1H15,
0.7% in 2014)
partially due to impairment driven USD100m net loss in ATB but
also due to high
impairment charges and a compression of the net interest margin
to 3.7% in 1H15
from 5.4% in 2014 following the Central Bank of Russia's (CBR)
rate hike. Fitch
expects net profitability to remain modestly positive in 2016.
Capitalisation moderately improved due to the
depreciation-driven decrease in
dollar terms (Alfa's IFRS reporting currency) of the
rouble-denominated
risk-weighted assets, while the dollar value of capital was
preserved through
open currency position management with derivatives. Basel Tier 1
and total
capital ratios stood at a solid 14.4% and 19.8%, respectively,
at end-1H15
(12.8% and 17.7% at end-2014).
Regulatory capitalisation is tighter, reflecting more
formal/conservative loan
provisioning compared with IFRS, with ratios at end-11M15 of
core Tier 1 8%
(minimum from January 2016: 4.5%), Tier 1 8% (6%) and total
12.4% (8%). In
December 2015, Alfa received RUB63bn of Tier 2 capital under the
state capital
support programme from the Depositary Insurance Agency, which
should
significantly improve the total regulatory capital ratio (by
about 240bp). Alfa
did not take advantage of regulatory forbearance measures
offered by the CBR in
calculating its regulatory ratios and therefore they would not
fall due to the
withdrawal of FX forbearance from 1 January 2016. At the same
time, the
regulatory Tier 1 ratio has only moderate headroom, especially
considering the
gradual implementation of capital buffers, which require
systemically important
banks (of which Alfa is one) to have a Tier 1 ratio of at least
6.775% from
2016, rising to 9.5% by 2019.
According to management, Alfa will not need external capital in
the medium term,
as it forecasts modest growth and moderate profit in 2016, and
no equity
contributions are currently planned. Capitalisation should also
be viewed in the
context of Alfa's decent quality largest loans and strong
recovery track record,
robust pre-impairment profitability and its owners' apparent
ability to provide
capital if needed.
Alfa has ample liquidity reserves sufficient to repay over 50%
of customer
accounts at end-11M15. These were further boosted by the Tier 2
capital
injection in December 2015. Refinancing risk is limited: of the
USD6bn of
wholesale debt at end-1H15, only USD0.6bn is due in 2016 (about
2% of
liabilities). Importantly, as Alfa is not under sanctions, it
retains market
access having made several deals in 2015, including a USD500m
senior Eurobond in
November and several issues of rouble bonds.
Alfa's owners have supported the bank in the past, and, in
Fitch's view, would
have a strong propensity to do so again, if required. Their
ability to provide
support is also likely to be significant, as they seem to have
little debt and
significant cash reserves following recent asset sales. However,
Fitch does not
formally factor shareholder support into the ratings given
limited visibility of
the shareholders' current position and Alfa's significant size.
Given the bank's broad franchise, there is also a moderate
probability of
support from the Russian authorities, as reflected in the '4'
Support Rating and
'B' Support Rating Floor.
Senior debt is rated in line with the IDRs and National rating.
The subordinated
debt rating is notched down once from the bank's VR. This
incorporates zero
notches for incremental non-performance risk relative to the VR
and a notch for
higher loss severity.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - ABHFL
The affirmation of ABHFL's ratings reflect Fitch's view that
default risk at the
bank and the holding company are likely to be highly correlated
in view of the
high degree of fungibility of capital and liquidity within the
group, which is
managed as a single entity. The currently limited volume of
holding company debt
to non-related parties also supports the close alignment of its
ratings with
Alfa.
The one-notch difference between the bank and holding company
ratings reflects
the absence of any regulation of the consolidated group, the
fact that the
holding company is incorporated in a different jurisdiction and
the high level
of double leverage at the holding company. The latter, defined
by Fitch as
equity investments in subsidiaries divided by holdco equity,
stood at 140% at
end-11M15 having reduced from 165% at end-2014 due to the
effective conversion
of some related party liabilities into equity. If all the
remaining related
party funding was converted the double leverage ratio would have
fallen to
around 120%, or even lower if some equity investments had been
restated at fair
value.
ABHFL is shielded from any potential Cyprus transfer risks by
having substantial
foreign assets and earnings and limited domestic liabilities.
Fitch understands
that ABHFL's ability to repay/pay interest on external
liabilities is not
dependent on the local financial system, because this will be
done by ABHFL
transferring funds from accounts with Alfa directly to the
paying
agents/creditors.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
A further marked deterioration in Russia's economic prospects,
or a weakening of
Alfa's asset quality and capitalisation, could result in a
downgrade of the
bank's ratings. A stabilisation of the operating environment,
and a revision of
the Outlook on the sovereign ratings to Stable, could result in
the Outlook on
Alfa's ratings also being revised to Stable.
An upgrade or downgrade of Alfa would be likely to result in a
similar rating
action on ABHFL. In addition, ABHFL could be downgraded if its
planned future
debt issuance results in a marked increase in double leverage or
gives rise to
significantly increased liquidity risks at the holdco level.
The rating actions are as follows:
Alfa-Bank
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook
Negative
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook
Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA+(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB+'/ 'AA+(rus)'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BB'
Senior unsecured debt of Alfa Bond Issuance Public Limited
Company: affirmed at
'BB+'
Subordinated debt of Alfa Bond Issuance Public Limited Company:
affirmed at 'BB'
ABH Financial Limited
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook
Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Senior unsecured debt of Alfa Holding Issuance plc: affirmed at
'BB'/'BB (emr)'
