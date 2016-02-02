(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, February 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the Long-term
foreign currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of AO
Raiffeisenbank (RBRU), AO
UniCredit Bank (UCB), AO Citibank (CITI), Rosbank (RB),
Rusfinance Bank (RFB)
and DeltaCredit Bank (DCB) at 'BBB-' with Negative Outlooks. A
full list of
rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
The banks' IDRs, Support Ratings and, where assigned, debt
ratings are
underpinned by potential support they may receive from their
foreign
shareholders. AO Raiffeisenbank (RBRU) is a 100%-subsidiary of
Raiffeisen Bank
International AG, AO UniCredit Bank (UCB) is 100%-owned by
UniCredit S.p.A. (UC;
BBB+/Stable/bbb+) through its Vienna-based subsidiary UniCredit
Bank Austria AG
(UBA; BBB+/Stable/bbb+). AO Citibank (CITI) is fully owned by
Citigroup Inc.
(A/Stable/a). Rosbank (RB) and its retail subsidiaries
DeltaCredit Bank (DCB)
and Rusfinance Bank (RFB), are ultimately owned by Societe
Generale (SG;
A/Stable/a; SG holds a 99.4%-stake in RB, which in turn owns
100% of DCB and
RFB).
The banks' IDRs (except for RBRU) and, where assigned, senior
debt ratings, are
constrained by the Russian Country Ceiling of 'BBB-'. Russia's
Country Ceiling
captures transfer and convertibility risks and limits the extent
to which
support from the foreign shareholders of these banks can be
factored into their
IDRs.
The affirmation of the banks' support-driven ratings reflects
Fitch's view that
their parents will continue to have a strong propensity to
support given (i) the
strategic importance of the Russian market for the parent
institutions; (ii) the
high level of operational and management integration between the
banks and their
parents; (iii) majority ownership; (iv) common branding; (v) the
subsidiaries'
small size relative to their parents, limiting the cost of
potential support
(UCB, CITI, RB, DCB, RFB); and (vi) the importance for group
operational
performance (RBRU).
The affirmation of the entities' National Ratings reflects
Fitch's view that
they remain among the strongest credits in Russia. The Stable
Outlooks on the
National Ratings reflect Fitch's view that the creditworthiness
of Russian
issuers relative to each other would be unlikely to change
significantly in case
of a further sovereign downgrade.
KEY RATING DRIVERS -VIABILITY RATINGS (VR)
RBRU, UCB, CITI
The affirmation of RBRU, UCB and CITI's 'bbb-' VRs reflects
Fitch's view that
their solid capital and liquidity buffers, stable funding
franchises and
resilient core profitability help offset growing pressure on the
banks' credit
profiles as a result of the weaker Russian economy, rouble
devaluation and
increased funding costs. The VRs consider the still challenging
operating
environment and expected further volatility in borrowers'
performance, which
will weigh on the banks' asset quality and financial metrics in
the near term.
Non-performing loans (NPLs, loans more than 90 days overdue)
remained in single
digits at end-3Q15 (RBRU: 7.1% of loans; UCB: 4.8%; CITI: 0.4%)
although
increased markedly in 2014-9M15 at RBRU and UCB, in part
reflecting FX effects
and shrinking loan books. NPL origination (defined as the net
increase in NPLs
plus write-offs divided by average performing loans) has been
well below peers
and sector average levels in 2014-1H15 and decreased in 3Q15.
Loan restructuring
has been very selective, applied to viable defaulted exposures.
We forecast asset quality will deteriorate over the next 12
months as operating
conditions remain difficult, although loan impairments are
likely to stay below
sector averages at these banks given their moderate risk
appetites and long-term
focus on better quality domestic corporates and lower-risk
retail client niches.
However, significant foreign-currency lending at RBRU and UCB
(although largely
transacted with hedged borrowers), borrower concentrations,
sizeable real estate
exposure (RBRU) and a high share of unsecured retail and
corporate lending are
sources of potential risk.
Reserve coverage of NPLs has moderated at RBRU, UCB (71%-85%
range), and
remained strong at CITI, while the banks have solid capacity to
absorb
additional losses through pre-impairment profits (estimated at
7.6% of average
performing loans for RBRU, 4% for UCB and 14% for CITI, based on
annualised 9M15
results). Pre-impairment performance remained rather resilient
in 2014-9M15,
underpinned by reasonable funding costs thanks to sticky core
deposits, reduced
exposure to market risks, solid fee generation (RBRU, CITI) and
good operational
efficiency. Sharply higher loan impairment charges have
constrained operating
returns from 2013, while future profitability remains highly
sensitive to asset
quality trends. We expect the banks to remain profitable in
2016.
Capital buffers are solid relative to the banks' risk profiles,
low unreserved
NPLs and conservative development plans. Fitch Core Capital
(FCC) ratios were in
the 13%-15% range at RBRU and UCB at end-3Q15, and CITI's
regulatory capital
ratio was 14.8% at end-2015. However, capital positions have
been pressured by
upward revaluation of FX-denominated assets from 2014 (RBRU,
UCB). This has been
offset through deleveraging (RBRU, which follows group-wide
deleveraging
targets) and/or parental support. The latter was both in the
form of credit
enhancement for existing exposures (UCB), resulting in lower
regulatory risk
weights, or as FX-denominated subordinated debt, serving as a
natural hedge in
case of further rouble depreciation (RBRU, UCB). At end-3Q15,
none of the three
banks were using regulatory forbearance to manage regulatory
capital ratios.
Liquidity positions were comfortable at end-3Q15, although
remain somewhat
undermined by high deposit concentrations at UCB, and deposit
funding at each of
the banks proved sticky during the market turbulence in December
2014.
Refinancing risks are limited, and parent bank funding is
moderate.
RB
RB's 'bb+' VR reflects its generally low-risk corporate loan
book, at least
judging by the largest exposures, its healthy capital position
(Fitch estimates
the end-2015 FCC ratio at around 14%), solid liquidity cushion,
and conservative
growth plans and management. The VR also takes into account weak
profitability
and considerable exposure to retail, including unsecured lending
(65% of
end-1H15 FCC). Profitability may slightly improve in 2016 due to
a gradual
reduction in funding costs, although it will only allow RB to
reach breakeven at
best, in Fitch's view.
NPL origination in unsecured retail lending remains elevated at
around 9% in
1H15 (down from 11% in 2014). In the corporate portfolio, NPLs
were a high 7.6%,
but these were covered by reserves at end-3Q15. The majority of
corporate NPLs
relate to legacy loans, issued before SG gained full control
over the bank,
while the quality of newly issued corporate loans is good, in
Fitch's view.
RFB
RFB's VR reflects strong capitalisation (an FCC ratio of 25% at
end-3Q15),
manageable refinancing risks and so far adequate asset quality,
with only a
moderate increase in NPL origination. The latter was a
reasonable 4.9% in 9M15
(annualised), up from 4.7% in 2014, but only marginally below
the breakeven
level. In 2016 RFB's profitability may benefit from a gradual
reduction in
funding costs, but will remain under pressure from higher
impairment charges and
limited new loan production.
RFB's new business origination and prospects are largely
dependent on the state
programme for subsidising interest rates on car lending, as this
is otherwise
expensive for borrowers. Maturing third-party wholesale funding
is RUB17bn in
2016, which is manageable given RFB's reasonable liquidity
position and fast
loan turnover.
DCB
The affirmation of DCB's VR reflects its strong capitalisation
(the FCC ratio
was a high 24% at end-3Q15) and so far resilient asset quality
and performance,
despite DCB's significant exposure to a deteriorating
foreign-currency (FC)
mortgage book (19% of end-3Q15 loan portfolio, or 1.5x FCC). The
NPL origination
rate was still low at 3% at end-3Q15 (annualised, adjusted for
RUB
depreciation), while the collateral coverage of the loan book
was generally
adequate with a weighted average loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of
around 60%. NPL
origination in FC mortgages was a higher 11% with an average LTV
of above 80%,
reflecting the weak quality of this portfolio.
DCB's profitability metrics are still adequate, with a healthy
ROAE of 13%
(annualised) in 9M15, although Fitch expects pressures to stem
from higher
impairment charges and narrowing margins, as the bank gradually
refinances its
wholesale debt with more expensive market placements. Near-term
refinancing
needs are RUB37bn, which is manageable, in Fitch's view, due to
DCB's reasonable
liquidity cushion (RUB26bn or 16% of total assets at end-11M15).
Fitch has affirmed and withdrawn the senior unsecured debt
expected rating of
DCB Finance Limited (a special purpose vehicle of DCB) as its
forthcoming debt
issuance is no longer expected to convert to final ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
The Negative Outlooks reflect the potential for the banks to be
downgraded if
Russia's sovereign ratings are downgraded and the Country
Ceiling (BBB-)
lowered. A significant weakening of the ability and/or
propensity of parent
banks to provide support (not expected by Fitch at present)
could also result in
downgrades of the subsidiaries' ratings.
A stabilisation of the operating environment, and a revision of
the Outlook on
the sovereign ratings to Stable, could result in the Outlooks on
the banks also
being revised to Stable.
VRs
The VRs could be downgraded if the weaker operating environment
translates into
marked deterioration in the banks' asset quality and capital
metrics, or if
prospects for Russia's economy and macroeconomic stability
continue to
deteriorate significantly. The VRs of RBRU, UCB and CITI would
also likely be
downgraded in the event of a sovereign downgrade.
Stabilisation of the sovereign's credit profile and the
country's economic
prospects would reduce downward pressure on the VRs.
The rating actions are as follows:
AO Raiffeisenbank
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BBB-';
Outlooks Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB-(EXP)'/ 'AAA(EXP)(rus)'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'/ 'AAA(rus)'
AO UniCredit Bank
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BBB-';
Outlooks Negative
Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-'
AO Citibank
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook
Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Rosbank
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BBB-';
Outlooks Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Senior unsecured market linked securities: affirmed at
'BBB-(emr)'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'/'AAA(rus)'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'F3'
Rusfinance Bank
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BBB-';
Outlooks Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'/'AAA(rus)'
DeltaCredit Bank
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BBB-';
Outlooks Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'/'AAA(rus)'
Senior unsecured debt of DCB Finance Limited: affirmed at
'BBB-(EXP)' and
withdrawn
