NEW YORK, February 01 (Fitch) A hypothetical China slowdown
would negatively
affect sovereigns and corporates in major commodity-exporting
Latin American
countries with extensive trade ties to China, according to Fitch
Ratings.
The China slowdown scenario in our recent analysis involves
shocks primarily to
investment and consumption in China over a three-year forecast
period through
year-end 2018, bringing average GDP growth to 2.3%. This
hypothetical scenario,
developed with the help of Oxford Economics' Global Economic
Model (see our
"China Slowdown Scenario" report for details), does not reflect
Fitch's current
expectations for China's growth, but tests credit connections
between China and
the rest of the world.
In recent years, major LATAM commodity exporters have relied
heavily on sales of
commodities and basic materials as a driver of economic growth.
Chinese imports
from South and Central America (excluding Mexico) grew to $116
billion in 2013
from $60 billion in 2009, accounting for approximately 6% of
China's total
imports by value, supported by its growing demand for basic
materials and
resilient commodity prices.
Regarding growth shortfalls under the hypothetical China
slowdown scenario,
Latin American exporters would face material challenges given
their extensive
ties with Asian commodity importers. The largest negative
effects on anticipated
growth would be seen in Chile. However, the cumulative growth
impact through
2018 would be less dramatic than that seen in the APAC region.
The three largest categories of products exported by Latin
American countries to
China in 2014 included agricultural products, ores and minerals
and fuels
(including crude oil), representing 81% of all regional exports
to China,
highlighting the region's commodity export dependence.
A hard landing in China would lead to negative spillovers for
Brazil primarily
through the channels of trade, commodity prices, confidence and
capital flows.
Brazil has increased its trade exposure to China in recent years
(close to 20%
of exports), with iron ore, soy, oil and pulp being the primary
exports. A sharp
deceleration in China could hit broader commodity prices,
particularly oil, and
Brazil's overall exports, as commodities account for over 50% of
current
external receipts.
Brazil leads all other LatAm exporters in terms of total exports
to China ($41
billion in 2014). However, relative to GDP, Chile stands out as
the regional
exporter most sensitive to the Chinese market as a driver of
economic growth. In
2014, exports to China represented 7% of Chile's GDP due to its
heavy reliance
on copper exports.
Brazil's already weak domestic backdrop, including a weak fiscal
position, high
inflation rate and pressure on the currency, provide authorities
very little
flexibility to respond with countercyclical policies to ease the
pain on the
economy.
Chile is the world's top copper producer and has a high economic
exposure to
China (its largest market), directly accounting for a higher
share of Chile's
exports (25% in 2014). However, exposure to a China growth shock
is much larger
considering indirect impacts from its influence over global
copper prices.
Slower Chinese growth and lower copper prices have weakened
mining profits and
investment prospects in recent years, contributing to a growth
slump.
Private and official estimates of potential growth have already
been cut
substantially. Low public debt and good liquidity buffers built
up during the
mining supercycle should mitigate the impact of slower Chinese
and global growth
to some degree. However, weak domestic confidence following the
end of the
copper boom has cut into economic growth, and a more intense
shock would push
Chile into recession by 2017 under the analyzed scenario.
