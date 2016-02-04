(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, February 04 (Fitch) Fitch says several new measures
under Circular 22
are credit positive for China's local government finance and the
healthy
development of China's muni bond market. The circular will also
usher in higher
transparency of the local government fiscal stance.
Released by China's Ministry of Finance (MoF) on 28 January
2016, Circular 22
lays out a few new measures that are critical to the healthy
development of
China's muni bond market. The new rules are based on the
achievements and
experience of last year's CNY3.2trn debt swap program, which
intends to swap
high cost local government financing vehicle borrowing with low
interest muni
bonds.
In each quarter, local governments can only issue muni bonds up
to 30% of the
whole year's quota. The new rule aims to provide the market with
stable supplies
of muni bonds in an attempt to balance the supply and demand.
According to local
media reports, some muni bonds issued in June and November 2015
were met with
tepid demand due to surges in supply, with issuing size of more
than CNY700bn in
each month. By controlling the supply of muni bonds, Fitch
believes this will
prompt local governments to align expenditures with revenues.
The circular puts a cap on outstanding local government debts,
and any
alteration of that cap requires approval from National People's
Congress,
China's top legislature body. The cap is in line with Fitch's
previous
expectation that the central authorities will set up debt
limits, which will be
credit positive for local government finance and the development
of the muni
bond market (see "China Local Government Debt Limits Are Credit
Positive", 27
August 2015 at www.fitchratings.com).
Muni bonds will be offered to foreign investors under the new
rule. For the
first time, circular 22 allows muni bonds to be issued in
China's several free
trade zones, where foreign investors can participate in China's
domestic bond
market. Previously, Fitch said that the inclusion of foreign
investors into
China's domestic bond market will facilitate MoF's local
government
debt-for-bonds swap program and could also lower the financing
costs of local
governments (see "Foreign investors to boost China's local
government bonds", 22
July 2015 at www.fitchratings.com). The debt swap program is
expected to
continue and will cover local government finance vehicle debt
classified as
local government debt.
Higher fiscal transparency will be ushered in under Circular 22.
Local
governments are required to disclose their operating revenue/
expenditure,
capital revenue/ expenditure and most critically, their
outstanding debt as of
end-2014 and end-2015. In Fitch's opinion, better disclosure of
the local
government fiscal stance, especially the outstanding debt amount
will allow
market participants to better assess each local government's
credit. Fitch
expects local government bond yields to differentiate to better
reflect local
government's fiscal fundamentals, which will also contribute to
the sustainable
development of China's nascent muni bond market.
Contacts:
Saifeng Mao
Associate Director
International Public Finance
+852 2263 9983
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Terry Gao
Director
International Public Finance
+852 2263 9972
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
