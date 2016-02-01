(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 01 (Fitch) Brazil's 2015 fiscal results and plans to stimulate the economy highlight the key challenge of stabilizing government debt dynamics during a recession that is continuing in 2016, Fitch Ratings says. The public-sector deficit rose to 10.3% of GDP last year from 6.1% in 2014, central bank data showed on Friday. Gross general government debt rose 9pp to 66.2% of GDP. These figures are consistent with Fitch's forecasts when we downgraded Brazil to 'BB+'/Negative in December. 2016 will be another difficult year for public finances. The government has yet to implement measures that would allow it to achieve its target of a public-sector primary surplus of 0.5% of GDP, from last year's deficit of almost 2%, and neither the economic nor the political environment are conducive to faster fiscal consolidation. We forecast real GDP to contract by 2.5% this year, and downside risks from external factors, including low commodity prices, China's slowdown and external financial volatility, persist. Depressed domestic confidence, rising unemployment and political and policy uncertainties are hurting domestic demand. Impeachment proceedings add to political uncertainty about the government's ability to legislate for measures to meet its primary surplus target. Consequently, we believe that debt-to-GDP will continue to rise during the next two years, exceeding 70% in 2016. Pressure to dilute austerity amid rising unemployment and economic contraction may also constrain consolidation. The government's BRL83bn (USD20bn) credit stimulus announced on Thursday does not change our fiscal projections, as the Treasury is not making additional transfers to Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Economico e Social, the Brazilian development bank. We doubt the recently announced credit stimulus will materially improve Brazil's growth outlook by boosting lending while the recession keeps borrowers' demand for credit and banks' risk appetite low. Previous public credit expansions have yielded limited growth in dividends, and attempts at publicly-directed lending may even undermine economic confidence. The Brazilian central bank decided to hold its benchmark rate at 14.25% on 20 January, partly reflecting its concerns about the downside risks to growth, which could however mitigate inflationary pressures. The extent to which policy actions might compromise plans to meet fiscal targets or reduce macroeconomic imbalances remains part of our sovereign credit assessment. The Negative Outlook on Brazil's rating reflect the risk that policy drift, fiscal slippage, and/or a deeper and longer recession put more pressure on government debt dynamics. Effective fiscal consolidation, a recovery in growth and investment, and a political climate more conducive to structural reform would be credit positive. More detail is available in our special Report, Brazil's Loss of Investment Grade, published on 19 January and available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link. Contact: Shelly Shetty Senior Director Sovereigns Fitch Ratings, Inc. +1 212 909 0324 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY Mark Brown Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 203 530 1588 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Related Research Brazil's Loss of Investment Grade: Economic, Fiscal and Political Risks Drove Downgrade here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.