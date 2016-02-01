(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 01 (Fitch) Brazil's 2015 fiscal results and
plans to stimulate
the economy highlight the key challenge of stabilizing
government debt dynamics
during a recession that is continuing in 2016, Fitch Ratings
says.
The public-sector deficit rose to 10.3% of GDP last year from
6.1% in 2014,
central bank data showed on Friday. Gross general government
debt rose 9pp to
66.2% of GDP. These figures are consistent with Fitch's
forecasts when we
downgraded Brazil to 'BB+'/Negative in December.
2016 will be another difficult year for public finances. The
government has yet
to implement measures that would allow it to achieve its target
of a
public-sector primary surplus of 0.5% of GDP, from last year's
deficit of almost
2%, and neither the economic nor the political environment are
conducive to
faster fiscal consolidation.
We forecast real GDP to contract by 2.5% this year, and downside
risks from
external factors, including low commodity prices, China's
slowdown and external
financial volatility, persist. Depressed domestic confidence,
rising
unemployment and political and policy uncertainties are hurting
domestic demand.
Impeachment proceedings add to political uncertainty about the
government's
ability to legislate for measures to meet its primary surplus
target.
Consequently, we believe that debt-to-GDP will continue to rise
during the next
two years, exceeding 70% in 2016.
Pressure to dilute austerity amid rising unemployment and
economic contraction
may also constrain consolidation. The government's BRL83bn
(USD20bn) credit
stimulus announced on Thursday does not change our fiscal
projections, as the
Treasury is not making additional transfers to Banco Nacional de
Desenvolvimento
Economico e Social, the Brazilian development bank.
We doubt the recently announced credit stimulus will materially
improve Brazil's
growth outlook by boosting lending while the recession keeps
borrowers' demand
for credit and banks' risk appetite low. Previous public credit
expansions have
yielded limited growth in dividends, and attempts at
publicly-directed lending
may even undermine economic confidence.
The Brazilian central bank decided to hold its benchmark rate at
14.25% on 20
January, partly reflecting its concerns about the downside risks
to growth,
which could however mitigate inflationary pressures. The extent
to which policy
actions might compromise plans to meet fiscal targets or reduce
macroeconomic
imbalances remains part of our sovereign credit assessment.
The Negative Outlook on Brazil's rating reflect the risk that
policy drift,
fiscal slippage, and/or a deeper and longer recession put more
pressure on
government debt dynamics. Effective fiscal consolidation, a
recovery in growth
and investment, and a political climate more conducive to
structural reform
would be credit positive.
More detail is available in our special Report, Brazil's Loss of
Investment
Grade, published on 19 January and available at
www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking the link.
Contact:
Shelly Shetty
Senior Director
Sovereigns
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
+1 212 909 0324
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY
Mark Brown
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 203 530 1588
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
