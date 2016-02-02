(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
The rating actions are part of a review of eurozone institutions
in wind-down
rated by Fitch.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
DCL
DCL's Long-term IDR reflects the French and Belgian states'
financial
flexibility to provide financial support, as well as DCL's state
ownership and
sizeable state guarantees for its funding. Fitch believes there
remains a high
probability that France (AA/Stable) and Belgium (AA/Negative)
would provide
additional extraordinary support to DCL if required, to
accompany the orderly
resolution of the Dexia group. DCL is the operating subsidiary
of Dexia, which
is 50% owned by Belgium and 44% by France.
Fitch continues to factor in state support for DCL despite the
implementation of
the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD). This reflects
our view that
the BRRD will not be applied retroactively to DCL at least for
as long as its
orderly wind-down progresses in line with plans agreed with the
European
Commission's (EC) state aid authorities.
DCL's capacity for payment of non-guaranteed senior unsecured
debt was weakened
by the introduction of senior creditor bail-in as a prerequisite
for exceptional
additional state support, meaning that the sovereign's ability
to support in
full may not be as strong as it was before BRRD implementation.
We consider that the risk of senior creditor "bail-in" remains
low for DCL but
not impossible and that the French and Belgian states will act
pre-emptively to
the extent possible to maintain DCL's capitalisation above
minimum requirements.
France and Belgium's sizeable investment in Dexia (owning 94% of
the group's
capital) and direct exposure to DCL (guaranteeing, together with
Luxembourg, up
to EUR85bn of its senior debt) currently represent a very strong
incentive for
the authorities to provide additional support, if required.
Any new requirement for extraordinary support beyond the state
aid already
agreed would require approval from the EC. Fitch would expect
the EC to then
liaise about the course of action to take with the Single
Resolution Board,
which took over decisions on bank resolution from national
authorities from
January 2016. While Fitch believes it likely that both parties
would seek the
least disruptive solution, we also believe that the decision is
likely to depend
on specific circumstances, especially on the extent to which the
orderly
wind-down is proceeding according to plan.
Fitch does not assign a Viability Rating to DCL because it
cannot be
meaningfully analysed as a viable entity in its own right as it
is in run-off
and relies on states support for funding.
Crediop
Crediop's ratings are based on institutional support from its
majority
shareholder, DCL, which has 70% ownership. Fitch believes the
probability that
DCL would provide support to Crediop, if needed, remains high,
as a default of
Crediop would result in high financial and reputational risk for
its parent's
wind-down process.
Funding from DCL is the second-largest source of financing for
Crediop, after
central bank funding, but none of its liabilities are directly
guaranteed by
France or Belgium. DCL would likely be able to provide support
to Crediop if
necessary without needing to call on further state support
itself, given the
manageable size of Crediop relative to DCL, at around 15% of
total assets at
end-September 2015, and the nature of its assets (mostly to
Italian public
sector entities).
The two notches between Crediop's Long-term IDR and DCL's
reflect a remote
possibility that sovereign support would be required or that
problems would
arise at Crediop and DCL at the same time. In which case,
Crediop would be less
likely than DCL to receive support from France and Belgium given
it is based
neither in France nor in Belgium and its business focus in
Italy.
As it is in orderly run-off, Crediop operates in line with the
group's goals to
maximise deleveraging and reduce concentration risk.
The Stable Outlook on Crediop's Long-term IDR reflects that on
DCL.
DCL GUARANTEED DEBT
The ratings on DCL's securities issued under guarantees from
Belgium, France and
Luxembourg are aligned with the IDRs of Belgium and France given
that they are
the lowest-rated guarantee providers. The guarantee is several
but not joint,
and each state is responsible for a share of the overall
guarantee.
DEXIA DELAWARE'S SHORT-TERM DEBT -RATING
The Short-term rating on Dexia Delaware LLC's US Commercial
Paper (USCP)
programme has been affirmed at 'F2' in line with DCL's
Short-term IDR,
reflecting Fitch's belief of an extremely high probability of
support from DCL
if required. This is based on DCL's guarantees for the
securities issued under
Dexia Delaware's USCP programme. Dexia Delaware is a fully-owned
funding vehicle
of DCL, issuing USCP (short-term debt securities).
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
DCL's subordinated debt instruments XS0307581883 and
XS0284386306 are dated
bonds (maturing in 2017 and 2019, respectively) with
contractually mandatory
coupon payment. The 'B-' rating of these securities reflects a
bespoke analysis
of the risks of non-performance and loss severity in the absence
of a Viability
Rating or alternative anchor rating. Although the notes are
fully performing,
the rating factors in the lack of financial flexibility for
subordinated debt,
which could be bailed in should Dexia receive additional state
support to
accompany its orderly wind down. We derive the securities'
ratings by stressing
profit forecast and credit exposure of DCL and similar issuers,
and comparing
the potential losses with their respective available capital
buffers to
determine and compare the potential need for extraordinary state
support.
Fitch has affirmed the 'C' ratings of DCL's (FR0010251421)
hybrid Tier 1
securities; the ratings reflect the coupons missed as part of
successive
restructuring and orderly resolution plans, and a continued ban
on coupon
payment of subordinated debt and hybrid securities (unless
contractually
mandatory) imposed by the EC since 2010 and the first
restructuring plan.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
DCL
DCL's ratings are sensitive to a reduction in the French or
Belgian state's
ability or propensity to provide additional state support,
including a downgrade
of France or Belgium's sovereign ratings by more than one notch.
A significant
reduction in state ownership or state-guaranteed funding that
would not be a
result of lower funding needs, reducing the incentive to provide
additional
support, would also be rating-negative. Any upgrade would be
contingent on the
two states demonstrating greater support. This is highly
unlikely in Fitch's
view, although not impossible.
The ratings are also sensitive to DCL progressing with its
orderly wind-down in
accordance with the plan agreed with the EC. Deviation from the
plan would
likely trigger a fresh state aid review and heighten the
likelihood of the
Commission and/or Single Resolution Board requiring more
stringent measures,
which could include burden-sharing for senior creditors.
Crediop
Crediop's ratings are sensitive to a change in DCL's ability (as
measured by its
ratings) or propensity to support Crediop. They are also
potentially sensitive
to a downgrade of Italy's sovereign rating by several notches.
DCL GUARANTEED DEBT
The 'AA' long-term ratings of the securities issued under the
guarantees are
sensitive to any rating action on the lowest-rated guarantors
(currently Belgium
and France). The 'F1+' rating on the short-term securities
issued under the
guarantee would be downgraded to 'F1' if the Short-term IDR of
any guarantor is
downgraded to 'F1'.
DEXIA DELAWARE'S SHORT-TERM DEBT -RATING
Dexia Delaware's short-term debt is sensitive to the same
factors that would
affect DCL's Short-term IDR.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Upside potential to the ratings of DCL's subordinated debt
instruments may
result from Dexia's wind-down progressing significantly with
capital being
maintained at solid levels at the same time. Downside pressure
may arise from
any risk of further state support being needed. Should these
instruments be
bailed-in then loss severity would likely be high, which could
result in a
downgrade to 'CC' or 'C'.
Fitch does not expect that DCL's hybrid securities will become
performing and
therefore sees no upside for the instruments' ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
Dexia Credit Local:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Senior debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Market linked notes: affirmed at 'BBB+emr'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB+'
State guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'AA/F1+'
Tier 1 hybrid securities FR0010251421: affirmed at 'C'
Subordinated debt securities XS0307581883 and XS0284386306:
affirmed at 'B-'
Dexia Delaware LLC
USD25bn US commercial paper (USCP) programme's short-term
rating: affirmed at
'F2'
Dexia Crediop
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
