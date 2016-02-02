(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK/LONDON, February 02 (Fitch) Fresh fiscal cuts show Russia's response to lower oil prices has not halted, Fitch Ratings says. The authorities' commitment to their policy framework has moderated the oil shock's impact on Russia's sovereign balance sheet, but tighter fiscal and monetary stances compared to our previous expectations are an additional drag on growth. We forecast the economy to contract again in 2016. The government has asked ministries to identify RUB700bn (USD9bn) of cuts, which would reduce discretionary spending by 10% from October's 2016 budget. Wages and pensions are ring-fenced. The government now assumes oil averaging USD40/b this year, against USD50/b in the budget. The cuts, worth around 0.9% of GDP, would keep the deficit below 3% of GDP, in line with the government's target. But fiscal tightening will dent demand in an economy weakened by lower oil prices and rouble volatility. The Federal Statistics Service's preliminary 2015 estimate showed GDP contracting 3.7%. We have revised our real GDP forecast for 2016 to a 1% contraction from 0.5% growth to reflect 2015 outturns, lower oil prices and the impact of the latest cuts. If oil prices do not start to recover in 2016, tax increases for the oil sector would become more likely, further reducing capex. Exchange rate flexibility provides another buffer from oil, cushioning budget revenues and bolstering the balance of payments by suppressing import demand (at the cost of lower living standards). The 2015 current account surplus rose to USD65.8bn from USD58.4bn a year earlier, according to preliminary Central Bank of Russia (CBR) data. Reserves fell by USD17bn over 2015, to USD368bn, and outflows were largely private-sector debt repayment rather than capital flight. Governor Elvira Nabiullina has said the CBR would only use reserves to intervene in support of the rouble if risks to "financial stability" emerged, and this does not appear to be the case. Russian banks are not experiencing deposit outflows as they did in late 2014. But a falling rouble may require higher policy rates to meet inflation targets - another drag on growth. The CBR left its key rate unchanged at 11% on Friday and "cannot rule out a tightening of its monetary policy" should inflation risks rise. End-2015 annual CPI inflation was 12.9%. The CBR is unlikely to resume easing immediately as it seeks to establish its inflation-targeting credentials. The policy response limited fiscal and external deterioration in 2015; these did not exceed our expectations when we downgraded Russia to 'BBB-'/Negative at the start of the year. But it has not fully insulated Russia's sovereign credit profile from the oil shock. Deficit financing will continue to deplete the Reserve Fund, reducing financing flexibility. Potential privatisation of stakes in state companies could be a source of funds, but progress may be slow. The approach of elections in 2018 may reduce the likelihood of further substantial expenditure cuts, and Russia is unlikely to balance its budget before then unless oil prices recover rapidly. We forecast the current account surplus to fall in 2016 with lower oil prices, but reserve decline will be modest and external debt service indicators should improve. Weakening in the sovereign balance sheet and failure to recover from recession, coupled with significant deviation from stated macroeconomic and fiscal policy aims, could result in a downgrade. Potential positive rating action triggers include easing macroeconomic and financial sector stress, progress in reducing inflation, avoiding further significant depletion in international reserves, and consolidation of public finances. 