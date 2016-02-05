(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Company Market Insurance Dashboard - 2016 Outlook here LONDON, February 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a dashboard on the UK non-life company market, summarising the outlook for the sector. Fitch expects operating conditions within the UK company market to be stable in 2016. We expect the sector to report strong results despite competitive pressures and persistently low yields. Notwithstanding the challenging operating environment, the rating outlook remains stable. This is supported by the strong capital adequacy of company market insurers. Profit margins of company market insurers are expected to remain within the bounds of current ratings. The dashboard includes Fitch's latest update on important market developments, including new measures to tackle the exaggerated costs of whiplash claims and the agency's expectations on pricing trends in motor and household insurance. The 'Company Market Insurance Dashboard - 2016 Outlook' is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contact: Ekaterina Ishchenko Analyst +44 20 3530 1532 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Graham Coutts Associate Director +44 20 3530 1654 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.