CHICAGO, February 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Abbott
Laboratories'
(Abbott) ratings on Negative Rating Watch following its
announced intention to
acquire Alere, Inc. (ALR).
Abbott had $8.4 billion in outstanding debt at Sept. 30, 2015. A
full list of
Fitch's ratings actions follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Sound Acquisition, Increased Leverage: Abbott plans to acquire
ALR for roughly
$5.8 billion cash and approximately $2.6 billion of assumed net
debt. The
company intends to finance the transaction with debt. Fitch
believes the
acquisition makes sense strategically, as the acquisition will
increase
Abbotts's presence in point of care diagnostics and has
prospects to expand
Alere's products in international markets. Abbott already has a
strong position
in the medical diagnostics market and a demonstrable record of
successfully
acquiring and integrating acquisitions.
Abbott expects to achieve nearly $500 million in pre-tax
synergies in 2019, and
more thereafter. Despite the favorable strategic and operational
aspects of
adding Alere's products to Abbott's existing portfolio, Fitch
expects leverage
to increase significantly because of the transaction. Pro forma
leverage could
approach or exceed 3x immediately after the acquisition close,
if Abbott does
not pay down any debt beforehand. As such, the degree to which
and the pace at
which the company deleverages will factor heavily in Fitch's
rating
determination for Abbott. A downgrade could occur if leverage
does not decrease
to below or around 2x within 18-24 months after the deal closes.
Based on its
operating forecast for the combined company, Fitch believes
Abbott will generate
enough free cash flow (FCF) to accomplish this level of debt
reduction, but
uncertain as to the company's commitment to deploy capital for
this purpose.
Stable Operations: Fitch forecasts that Abbott's diversified
product portfolio
will continue to produce low- to mid-single-digit organic growth
in the
intermediate term, given the strength of its product offerings
and its
geographic mix. However, adverse foreign exchange movements will
likely hamper
reported growth in the near term. Revenue growth and relatively
stable margins
should provide for solid FCF generation.
Emerging Market Tailwinds with Some Headwinds:
Fitch expects the majority of Abbott's growth will continue to
come from
emerging markets. Abbott will generate roughly 50% of its
revenues from emerging
markets in 2016, due to strong demand-driven growth in those
markets. Nutrition,
Diagnostics and Established Pharmaceuticals, in particular,
should benefit from
the rapidly growing middle class in these markets, and nearly
all purchases are
paid for by consumers. This is in contrast to developed markets,
where the vast
majority of purchases of prescription pharmaceuticals, clinical
diagnostic tests
and medical devices involve third-party payers. As such, rising
disposable
income is an important driver of demand in these markets.
Abbott faces a few challenges in select geographic markets,
including
restrictive reimbursement rates for diabetic supplies in the
U.S. and
macroeconomic distress in Venezuela. Restrained budgets in
Europe pose
headwinds, although they appear to be moderating. Unfavorable
foreign exchange
rate movements will likely continue to hamper reported top-line
growth in the
near term. However, the negative effect on margins is muted
given that the
company has significant operations (costs) in the same
geographies that are
experiencing currency devaluation.
New Product Flow: Abbott continues to refresh its product
portfolio across all
of its business segments, helping to drive growth through market
expansion
and/or market penetration. Newer products with improved efficacy
and safety
profiles often garner value-added prices, offering support for
margins. The
company often launches new products that are tailored to
specific geographies.
Durable Margin Improvement
Fitch anticipates that Abbott will continue to focus on driving
efficiencies
across its business segments, in an effort to improve margins.
The company made
progress in improving the cost structure in its Nutrition and
Diagnostic
segments, while also taking out some general and administrative
corporate costs.
Fitch believes the margin improvements are largely sustainable
over the
intermediate term and bode well for cash generation and debt
leverage.
Solid FCF: Fitch estimates that Abbott will generate solid cash
flow of at least
$1 billion in 2016, driven by incremental organic revenue growth
and moderately
improving margins. Capital expenditures and dividends are
expected to steadily
increase during the forecast period as the company invests for
growth. FCF
should be sufficient to fund what Fitch expects will be moderate
share
repurchases and increasing dividends.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Abbot
Laboratories include:
--Leverage to increase significantly in the near- to
intermediate-term, if the
Alere acquisition is completed.
--Low single-digit reported revenue growth with organic growth
offset by
negative foreign exchange rate effects.
--Incrementally improving margins, particularly in Nutritional
Products and
Diagnostics, given Abbott's efforts to improve efficiencies in
these two
segments.
--Annual FCF (cash flow from operations minus capital
expenditures minus
dividends) of at least $1 billion during 2016.
--Continued share repurchases and dividend increases.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
--Debt above around 2x EBITDA within 18-24 months after the
Alere acquisition;
--Significant operational stress, which may include an inability
to successfully
integrate the planned Alere acquisition and achieve expected
synergies;
--Resulting FCF weakens to a level where the company cannot
meaningfully reduce
debt following the Alere acquisition.
Positive: Fitch does not anticipate an upgrade in the near- to
intermediate-term.
LIQUIDITY
Fitch expects Abbott to maintain adequate liquidity, as the
company had
approximately $6.1 billion in cash and short-term investments at
Sept. 30, 2015.
The company has an unused $5 billion revolving credit facility
that expires in
July 2019, although Abbott had roughly $2.4 billion in
short-term borrowings
backed by the credit facility. Abbott generated approximately
$809 million in
FCF during the latest 12-month period ended Sept. 30, 2015. In
addition, the
company should continue to have ample access to public debt
markets.
At March 31, 2015, Abbott had approximately $8.4 billion in debt
outstanding
(including the $2.4 billion in short-term borrowings). Fitch
believes the
company's debt maturities are manageable, with no significant
maturities until
2019.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Abbott Laboratories
Fitch has placed the following ratings on Negative Watch:
--Long-term IDR 'A';
--Bank loan rating 'A';
--Senior unsecured debt rating 'A';
--Short-term IDR 'F1';
--Commercial paper program 'F1'.
