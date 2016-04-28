(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, April 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited's (OCBC; AA-/Stable) USD15bn commercial paper programme a Short-Term Rating of 'F1+'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The programme rating is the same as OCBC's Short-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'F1+', as the notes issued under the programme will be unsecured short-term promissory notes of the bank and will rank pari passu with all of OCBC's other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. RATING SENSITIVITIES The programme rating is sensitive to changes in OCBC's Viability Rating (VR) of 'aa-', which drives both the Short-Term and Long-Term IDRs of 'F1+' and 'AA-' respectively. The 'F1+' Short-Term IDR is already the highest on Fitch's short-term rating scale, and may not be downgraded unless the VR were to be downgraded by two or more notches to 'a' or below. For further information on OCBC's ratings and credit profile, see the rating action commentary "Fitch Affirms Major Singaporean Banks at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable" dated 14 August 2015 and its rating report dated 27 October 2015 at www.fitchratings.com. Formed in 1932, OCBC is a Singapore-based listed bank with reported total assets of SGD390bn at end-2015. OCBC's other ratings are as follows: - Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR 'AA-'; Outlook Stable - Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR 'F1+' - Viability Rating 'aa-' - Support Rating '1' - Support Rating Floor 'A-' Contact: Primary Analyst Elaine Koh Director +65 6796 7239 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower 4 Singapore 038986 Secondary Analyst Wee Siang Ng Senior Director +65 6796 7230 Committee Chairperson Mark Young Managing Director +65 6796 7229 Date of the Relevant Rating Committee: 13 August 2015 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.