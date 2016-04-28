(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, April 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Oversea-Chinese Banking
Corporation Limited's (OCBC; AA-/Stable) USD15bn commercial
paper programme a
Short-Term Rating of 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The programme rating is the same as OCBC's Short-Term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) of 'F1+', as the notes issued under the programme will be
unsecured
short-term promissory notes of the bank and will rank pari passu
with all of
OCBC's other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The programme rating is sensitive to changes in OCBC's Viability
Rating (VR) of
'aa-', which drives both the Short-Term and Long-Term IDRs of
'F1+' and 'AA-'
respectively. The 'F1+' Short-Term IDR is already the highest on
Fitch's
short-term rating scale, and may not be downgraded unless the VR
were to be
downgraded by two or more notches to 'a' or below.
For further information on OCBC's ratings and credit profile,
see the rating
action commentary "Fitch Affirms Major Singaporean Banks at
'AA-'; Outlook
Stable" dated 14 August 2015 and its rating report dated 27
October 2015 at
www.fitchratings.com.
Formed in 1932, OCBC is a Singapore-based listed bank with
reported total assets
of SGD390bn at end-2015.
OCBC's other ratings are as follows:
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR 'F1+'
- Viability Rating 'aa-'
- Support Rating '1'
- Support Rating Floor 'A-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Elaine Koh
Director
+65 6796 7239
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower 4
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Wee Siang Ng
Senior Director
+65 6796 7230
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Date of the Relevant Rating Committee: 13 August 2015
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
