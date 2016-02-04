(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, February 04 (Fitch) Capital outflows and
sharp declines in
official foreign reserves continue to add to currency pressures
in China,
leading to rising investor uncertainty and heightened fears of
the risks of a
much sharper yuan devaluation. Fitch Ratings does not believe
that such a
devaluation is likely, but the authorities could tighten capital
controls to
mitigate outflows.
Of the main policy options available, tighter capital controls
are likely to be
the policy of least resistance for Chinese authorities relative
to a sharp
currency devaluation or hiking domestic interest rates.
Fitch believes that a one-off devaluation could come with
significant costs. It
would undercut the broad economic objective of rebalancing the
economy by
squeezing households - through higher import costs - and
effectively subsidising
corporate profits. Furthermore, such a devaluation could
exacerbate financial
market volatility in the short term, particularly among China's
emerging-market
trading partners.
Raising interest rates could stem some of the capital outflow,
but would
intensify stresses on heavily indebted domestic corporates and
local
governments.
There is already some anecdotal evidence that regulators are
adopting a stricter
approach to enforcing existing capital controls, such as the
limit on personal
foreign-exchange use of USD50,000. However, Fitch believes that
tighter capital
controls can only be a temporary solution. The policy dilemma
facing the Chinese
authorities is a result of deeper pressures on economic and
financial stability
stemming from high and rising leverage, and the need to
rebalance the economy to
a more sustainable growth model.
Fitch assessed the policy options facing Chinese authorities in
the agency's
latest Fitch Wire + report: "China Currency Pressure Highlights
Policy
Conundrum" published on 4 February. The report is available to
subscribers by
clicking the link above or at www.fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
