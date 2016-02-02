(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, February 02 (Fitch) Activist investors are
increasingly campaigning
against US financial institutions (FIs), a move driven by
changes in the
activists' approach and an increased alignment with regulatory
objectives,
according to Fitch Ratings.
While traditionally focusing on more lightly regulated sectors
such as
corporates and, to a lesser extent, nonbank financial
institutions (NBFIs),
activists have now also turned to other more highly regulated
FIs. Activist
campaigns against FIs remain constrained by regulatory
limitations on capital
extraction, which run counter to one of activists' primary modes
of increasing
investment value, returning capital to shareholders via share
repurchases or
dividend increases. Nevertheless, several trends have emerged
suggesting more
activism may be on the way.
First, activists pursue breakups or strategic alternatives to
increase value,
aligning with regulators' general preference to see FIs,
particularly those
deemed to be systemically important, become smaller. Carl
Icahn's involvement
with AIG, Lion Point's involvement with Ally Financial, Hudson
Executive
Capital's involvement with CIT Group and Comerica, as well as
Trian's
involvement with General Electric Company are all recent
examples of activist
campaigns seeking to maximize investment value through full or
partial breakups
of the target company. Ally, AIG, CIT, Comerica and GE's finance
subsidiary all
exceed the $50-billion-asset threshold, which results in
increased regulation
and capital planning requirements.
Second, activists have increased their focus on NBFIs such as
business
development companies (BDCs) and finance companies, which often
face less
stringent regulatory frameworks than banks. Activists have
argued for changes
related to governance and share price valuations at BDCs
including American
Capital, Fifth Street Finance and TICC Capital, and for board
representation via
proxy contests at finance companies like Javelin Mortgage
Investment and Walter
Investment Management to effectuate changes including the
exploration of
strategic alternatives.
Third, certain activists have sought to take more collaborative
stances with the
existing management teams of target companies to increase value
through
improving the strategy or operations, rather than capital
extraction, a tactic
which could be more palatable to regulators. For example,
ValueAct, which
describes itself as a constructive activist, took a stake in
American Express in
August 2015, while Blue Harbor Group, which describes itself as
taking a
collaborative approach to active investing, took a stake in
Investors Bancorp in
April 2015. Whether or not friendlier activists will have
sustained success
targeting financial institutions remains to be seen.
Since 2009, NBFIs have generally benefited from an extended
period of low
interest rates and less competition from banks, although
profitability has been
unexceptional. Strong asset quality and evolving competitive
dynamics have
limited the number of underperforming FIs activists could
potentially target.
However, as the credit cycle turns, FIs experiencing
underperformance and/or
stock price declines could be increasingly exposed to activism.
One possible
buffer could be the recent underperformance of several high
profile activist
funds, which could reduce their available capital to deploy
and/or draw their
focus toward improving existing investments rather than pursuing
new ones.
Activist campaigns on Fitch-rated entities do not typically have
a rating impact
unless we believe an activist has a credible chance of
implementing changes that
would be materially adverse to creditors. A rating action may be
taken to the
extent that Fitch believes the credit risk profile has or will
deteriorate
depending on the potential likelihood and timing of activist
actions.
Contact:
Sean Pattap
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+1 212 908-0642
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY
Nathan Flanders
Managing Director
Financial Institutions
+1 212 908-0827
Kellie Geressy Nilsen
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+1 212 908-9123
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Related Research
Activist Activities: Fall 2015 (Nonfinancial U.S. Corporate
Campaign Case
Studies and Profiles of Notable Activists)
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.