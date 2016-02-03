(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, February 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
downgraded China
Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co. Ltd.'s (Wanda) Foreign
Currency Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR), the senior unsecured rating, and
the ratings of its
outstanding senior notes to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'. The Outlook for
the IDR is
Stable. Fitch has also downgraded all the outstanding bonds
issued by Wanda
Properties International Co. Limited and Wanda Properties
Overseas Limited, the
wholly owned subsidiaries of Wanda, to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'
The downgrade reflects our expectation that Wanda's development
properties' (DP)
contracted sales in 2016 and 2017 will fall to a level not
sufficient to support
its ongoing capex plans and development expenditure. This will
require
additional debt, which will keep Wanda's recurring interest
coverage, as
measured by recurring EBITDA/gross interest expenses, below 1.0x
in 2016 despite
rapidly rising rental income of more than 30% per annum. This
also led to a
sustained increased in its leverage as measured by net
debt/adjusted inventory
bordering 40%. Both financial metrics have weaker levels than
Fitch-rated
Chinese property companies rated in the 'BBB+' level.
Wanda's Stable Outlook reflects our belief that Wanda's
financial profile will
start to improve by the end of 2017 as the company becomes
substantially an
investment property (IP) company, and shifts its business model
to rely on
third-party capital to fund the majority of its future Wanda
malls expansion.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
DP Slowdown Delays Deleveraging: We expect Wanda's DP contracted
sales to fall
sharply to around CNY100bn in 2016 from around CNY164bn in 2015
due to its high
exposure to tier-3 and tier-4 cities, which continue to face
high excess
inventory. However, the company still needs to complete the DP
already sold
which will keep development expenditure in 2016 at a level not
lower than in
2015. In addition, Wanda is continuing its capex of its IP
business given
continued attractive growth prospects for the business. As a
result, net debt
levels will likely peak only in 2017, as opposed to 2015 as
previously expected.
Our rating is based on the assumption that Wanda will generate
DP contracted
sales of around CNY100bn in 2016 and 2017, and significantly
scale back on land
acquisitions and new construction. As a result, we expect it to
turn operating
cash flow positive by end 2016. Failure to do so may lead to
further negative
rating action.
Third-Party Funds for IP Needed: We estimate that Wanda's
internally generated
cash flows from rental income will be sufficient to fund the
construction of an
average of around 10 new malls per annum in 2016 to 2018.
However, the company
has ambitious plans to grow its IP portfolio more rapidly to
sustain its
first-mover advantage of developing malls in newer
neighbourhoods and smaller
cities.
In 2015, Wanda used a mix of crowd-funding and institutional
interests to
equity-fund the cost of 15 new malls. In addition to the 28
self-funded malls,
it acquired land in 2015. To continue such rapid expansion,
Wanda needs to
continue sourcing third party funds. However, the sustainability
of sourcing
such funds is uncertain given the long gestation period for new
malls, which may
not be attractive to institutional investors. Unless the company
is successful
in sustaining an external funding model (which it terms as an
"asset-light"
model) or scales back on IP expansion, it will continue to
generate negative
free cash flows beyond 2017, which may be detrimental to its
rating.
Commanding Industry Presence in China: Wanda is the leading
Chinese IP company
with the largest number of shopping malls and highest rental
revenue. The amount
of investment needed to build such a network is difficult for
other landlords to
replicate. Wanda has 133 Wanda Plaza malls and 72 hotels in
operation at
end-2015, generating an estimated recurring revenue of CNY19.7bn
(USD3bn) in
2015. It has another 51 projects in the pipeline. Wanda's scale,
especially
after including projects in the pipeline, is comparable to other
large global IP
companies, such as Simon Property Group, Inc (A/Stable),
Westfield Corporation
(BBB+/Stable) and Unibail-Rodamco SE (A/Stable).
Sustained Strong Rental Growth: Wanda's malls target the growing
middle class in
China and are located across the whole country. Near full
occupancy rates and
strong foot traffic drive the gradual increase in Wanda's rental
rates as many
of its malls are new and still charging discounted rental rates.
Wanda's
aggregate rental rate was only CNY85/sqm/month in 1H15 but we
believe that it
can achieve low double digit growth in the next three years as
the proportion of
mature malls in the portfolio increases.
Falling Cost of Funding: We expect Wanda's cost of debt to trend
below 6.5% in
2016 compared to 7.1% annualised in 1H15 and 7.8% in 2014. The
continued low
interest rate environment in China and issuance of CNY5bn
onshore bonds with an
average interest rate of around 4.25% will continue to lower
Wanda's cost of
debts in the next few years. Looking beyond interest expenses
saved, a
persistent low interest rate environment can also increase the
relative
attractiveness of the return of Wanda's mature malls and thus
increase prospects
for securitisation of its assets to fund its future mall
expansion.
Strong Execution Track Record: Wanda's track record of timely
delivery of
projects, high occupancy rates and continued rental rate growth
reflect
management's strong execution capabilities. It has a
well-established brand that
allows it to pick choice locations for new projects, partner
with high-quality
tenants and attract buyers' interests. Wanda's standardised
procedures and
monitoring system allow it to triple its asset size in three
years to CNY600bn,
an achievement not seen among peers.
Parent's Acquisitions May Pressure Rating: Wanda's parent, the
Dalian Wanda
Group (Wanda Group), has been making acquisitions in the sports
and media
industries. Its acquisitions in 2015 and so far in 2016 have
totalled almost
CNY34bn, including the reported USD3.5bn (CNY23.1bn) acquisition
of Legendary
Entertainment, a leading Hollywood producer. Fitch views that
Wanda Group's
financial profile, prior to the Legendary acquisition, to not
constrain Wanda's
rating given its operating cash flows from dividends received
from Wanda and
earnings generated by its other businesses including culture,
tourism, and
finance. A heavy reliance on debt for the Legendary acquisition
may change the
view.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Wanda
include:
- development properties are sold two years after land purchase;
- construction of development properties and investment
properties completed
within three years;
- construction cost and capex to peak in 2016, and then decline
gradually;
- land purchase cost to peak in 2016 and significantly decline
from 2018; and
- 10% dividend payout.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- recurring EBITDA/gross interest fails to trend above 1.0x by
2017 (0.5x in
1H15);
- net debt /adjusted inventory sustained above 40% (36.5% in
1H15);
- failure to generate positive operating cash flow by end 2016
and positive free
cash flow by end 2017; and
- worsening of parent's financial profile.
- Unsecured assets/unsecured debt sustained below 2.5x may lead
to a negative
rating action on the senior unsecured debt (5.6x in 1H15).
Positive:
- recurring EBITDA/gross interest sustained above 2.0x
- net debt /recurring EBITDA sustained below 7.0x
- investment properties under development as a percentage of
total investment
property sustained below 20%;
- sustained positive free cash flow;
- stabilisation of land bank inventory, indicating a
steady-state in development
activities.
LIQUIDITY
The full list of rating actions is below:
Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co. Ltd.
Foreign Currency Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
downgraded to BBB from
BBB+, Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured rating downgraded to BBB from BBB+
Wanda Properties International Co. Limited
USD600m 7.25% senior unsecured notes due 2024 downgraded to BBB
from BBB+
Wanda Properties Overseas Limited
USD600m 4.875% senior unsecured notes due 2018 downgraded to BBB
from BBB+
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vicki Shen
Associate Director
+852 2263 9918
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Chloe He
Associate Director
+852 2263 9967
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=998942
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.