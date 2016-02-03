(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, February 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has assigned National Ratings to PT BFI Finance Indonesia Tbk's (A+(idn)/Positive/F1(idn)) proposed rupiah senior unsecured bonds as follows: - Bonds with a maturity of two and three years assigned a National Long-Term Rating of 'A+(idn)'; and - Bonds with a maturity of 370 days assigned a National Short-Term Rating of 'F1(idn)'. The bonds are to be issued under BFI's existing Senior Debt Programme II of up to IDR2.5trn, to which Fitch has assigned National Long-Term and Short-Term Ratings of 'A+(idn)' and 'F1(idn)', respectively. The issue will be up to IDR1trn in total, and the proceeds will be used to support business growth. 'A' National Ratings denote expectations of low default risk relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. However, changes in circumstances or economic conditions may affect the capacity for timely repayment to a greater degree than is the case for financial commitments denoted by a higher rated category. 'F1' National Ratings indicate the strongest capacity for timely payment of financial commitments relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. On Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is assigned to the lowest default risk relative to others in the same country. Where the liquidity profile is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned rating. KEY RATING DRIVERS The bonds are rated at the same level as BFI's National Long-Term and Short-Term Ratings in accordance with Fitch criteria. BFI's National Ratings are driven by its standalone performance as one of the largest independent finance companies in Indonesia. BFI has had a solid financial record during the last five years: capitalisation has remained high, with its equity-to-assets ratio continuing to be one of the highest in Indonesia's multi-finance industry. Fitch believes BFI will maintain leverage at among the lowest of its peers. RATING SENSITIVITIES NATIONAL RATINGS A deterioration in asset quality that could impact the profitability and capitalisation is likely to result in the Outlook being revised to Stable or a rating downgrade in the event of a notable weakening of asset quality. Sustainable growth that results in a greater market share while maintaining solid asset quality may lead to a rating upgrade. Contacts: Primary Analyst Iwan Wisaksana Director PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia Financial Institution DBS Bank Tower 24th Floor, Suite 2403 Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5 Jakarta, Indonesia 12940 +62 21 2988 6807 Committee Chairperson Jonathan Lee Senior Director +886 2 8175 7601 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 1 December 2015 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National ratings in Indonesia. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28 Apr 2015) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.