(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, February 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Commonwealth Bank of
Australia's (CBA, AA-/Stable/F1+) Series 50 EUR750m and Series
51 EUR500m
mortgage covered bonds a rating of 'AAA'. The Outlook is Stable.
This brings the
total outstanding issuance to AUD24.3bn. Both fixed-rate bonds
are due in
February 2021 and February 2031 respectively, and benefit from a
12-month
extendable maturity.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on CBA's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'AA-', a
Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 4 notches (moderate risk), and the
asset percentage
(AP) relied upon in Fitch's analysis of 89.5%, which is
equivalent to Fitch's
'AAA' breakeven AP of 89.5%. The breakeven AP supports a 'AA'
tested rating on a
probability of default (PD) basis and a 'AAA' rating after
giving credit for
recoveries. The Outlook on the covered bonds reflects the Stable
Outlook on
CBA's IDR.
The 89.5% 'AAA' breakeven AP corresponds to a breakeven
over-collateralisation
(OC) of 11.7%. The asset disposal loss component of 14.3%
remains the main
driver due to significant maturity mismatches between the cover
assets at 14.8
years versus the liabilities at 4.8 years and the refinancing
assumptions
applied to Australian residential mortgages. This is followed by
the cover
pool's credit loss component of 3.6%. Credit given to excess
spread under the
cash flow valuation component reduced the 'AAA' breakeven OC by
5.0%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to a downgrade should any
of the following
occur: CBA's IDR is downgraded by four notches; the D-Cap falls
by more than
three notches; or the AP that Fitch takes into account in our
analysis rises
above the 'AAA' breakeven AP of 89.5%.
Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, among
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the 'AAA' breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond
rating cannot be
assumed to remain stable over time.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Claire Heaton
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0361
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd.
Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney NSW 2000
Secondary Analyst
James Leung
Director
+61 2 8256 0322
Committee Chairperson
Natasha Vojvodic
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0350
Date of relevant committee: 7 December 2015
The source of information used to assess these ratings was
Commonwealth Bank of
Australia. The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant
underlying
information used in the analysis of the rated bonds is public.
Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0304, Email:
leni.vu@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria (pub. 23 Jun 2015)
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
(pub. 14 May
2014)
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum (pub. 14 May 2014)
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria (pub. 23 Jul 2015)
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and
Refinancing Stress
Addendum (pub. 23 Sep 2015)
here
Fitch's Mortgage Covered Bond Refinancing Stresses - Excel File
(pub. 23 Nov
2015)
here
Global Criteria for Lenders' Mortgage Insurance in RMBS (pub. 23
Jun 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.