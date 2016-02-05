(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL, February 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today assigned an
'AA-' rating to
the Export-Import Bank of Korea's (KEXIM, AA-/Stable) senior
unsecured notes
(so-called 'green bond'). The notes' (ISIN: US302154BZ10) issue
size is USD400m,
and the maturity is five years.
Unlike KEXIM's other typical senior unsecured notes, the net
proceeds from the
notes will be used to extend loans specifically to fund eligible
projects that
promote the transition to low-carbon and climate resilient
growth. KEXIM will
annually disclose a list of eligible projects and further
information on a
selection of projects.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SENIOR DEBT
The notes represent direct, unconditional, unsecured and
unsubordinated
obligations of KEXIM, and are rated in line with its Long-Term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of 'AA-'.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
SENIOR DEBT
Any change in KEXIM's IDR will be reflected in the rating of the
notes. For more
details on KEXIM's rating drivers and sensitivities, see "Fitch
Affirms Korea's
Four Key Policy Banks at 'AA-'", dated 16 July 2015, available
at
www.fitchratings.com.
