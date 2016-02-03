(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that UBS Group
AG's (UBS;
A/Positive/a) 4Q15 results reflected difficult market conditions
as client
activity remained subdued. Nevertheless, the group generated
adequate adjusted
pre-tax profit in the seasonally weak quarter and continued to
report strong
capital ratios. In our opinion, the results confirm that the
group's diversified
company profile should help it to continue to perform well.
UBS reported CHF754m 4Q15 pre-tax profit adjusted for changes in
the fair value
of own debt (CHF35m gain in 4Q15), net restructuring charges
(CHF441m), losses
relating to the buy-back of debt (CHF257m), gains on a financial
stake (CHF28m),
foreign exchange gains from the sale of subsidiaries (CHF115m).
Adjusted 4Q15
pre-tax profit included CHF365m provisions for litigation,
regulatory and
similar matters and a CHF166m UK bank levy. Excluding these
items, adjusted
pre-tax profit was up 35% yoy.
For 2015 as a whole, UBS more than doubled adjusted pre-tax
profit to CHF5.6bn.
Net income in 2015 reached CHF6.4bn and included a CHF898m tax
benefit following
the upward revision of deferred tax assets.
Results for 4Q15 reflected a difficult market environment with
reduced client
activity, which put pressure on revenue. Adjusted operating
income in the Wealth
Management (WM) and Investment Bank (IB) business divisions
declined yoy, while
the Wealth Management Americas (WMA), Personal & Corporate
Banking (P&C) and the
Asset Management (AM) divisions reported stable adjusted
operating income.
WM 4Q15 adjusted pre-tax profit declined 16% yoy to CHF584m
excluding a CHF79m
provision for litigation, regulatory and similar matters.
Adjusted operating
income declined yoy as client activity was lower and recurring
net fee income
fell because of cross-border outflows. Invested assets benefited
from positive
market performance and exchange rate movements and reached
CHF947bn at year-end.
This increase was despite a CHF3.4bn net new money outflow in
the quarter,
mainly in emerging markets and Europe. UBS confirmed its 3%-5%
target range for
net new money growth in the division. We expect that operating
income in WM will
suffer further if client activity remains low in volatile
markets, particularly
if clients continue to reduce leverage. In line with its
strategy, UBS continues
to target more profitable client assets and concentrate on net
rather than gross
margins. In 4Q15, the adjusted net margin on invested assets
fell to 22bp from
28bp in 4Q14.
The WMA business division reported stable adjusted operating
income at CHF1.9bn,
but adjusted pre-tax profit was affected by a USD233m provision
for litigation,
regulatory and similar matters and fell to CHF64m in the
quarter, which excludes
CHF50m in net restructuring charges. WMA's operating
profitability remained
good, benefiting from solid net new money growth and continued
growth in gross
loans, which reached CHF49bn at end-2015. WM and WMA generated
over half of 4Q15
adjusted pre-tax profit excluding provisions for litigation,
regulatory and
similar matters.
P&C reported CHF396m 4Q15 adjusted pre-tax profit, 11% higher
than in 4Q14 as
operating expenses fell while operating income remained stable.
Loan impairment
charges remained very low at CHF11m in 4Q15. We expect loan
impairment charges
to increase slightly once the appreciation of the Swiss franc
starts to affect
domestic exporters' earnings.
The 4Q15 performance of the IB division reflected a seasonally
weak quarter
where market volatility resulted in lower trading volumes in a
number of
products. IB reported a 19% yoy decline in adjusted pre-tax
profit to CHF223m,
which included a CHF98m charge for the UK bank levy. Operating
income fell 10%
as a 30% increase in revenue from foreign exchange, rates and
credit could not
offset an equities revenue decline of 19%, mainly driven by
lower revenue from
structured equities derivatives compared with a strong 4Q14.
Income from
advisory and equity and debt capital markets also declined yoy.
In reaction to a
less favourable trading environment in 4Q15, UBS reduced traded
market risk
exposure in the IB during the quarter, illustrated by a 28%
reduction in
market-risk risk-weighted assets (RWA) in the division.
UBS's capitalisation remains strong with its fully-applied CET1
ratio reaching
14.5% at end-2015, which is at the upper end of its peer group.
UBS confirmed
its target to maintain RWA in the IB at up to 30-35% of total
group RWA, which
it expects to amount to about CHF250bn in the short to medium
term. The bank's
Basel III fully-loaded tier 1 leverage ratio stood at 4%, and we
expect the
leverage ratio to improve further as UBS retains further CET1
capital and issued
further Additional Tier 1 instruments.
UBS reported a solid 128% liquidity coverage ratio, which
benefited from the
bank raising long-term funding during 2H15. UBS expects that
regulatory
requirements to hold liquid assets might increase as these will
increasingly
have to be met at a legal entity level, including in the
intermediate holding
company in the US. We view the bank's funding as a strength, as
it benefits from
good access to wealth management and retail deposits,
complemented by
well-diversified wholesale funding.
Contact:
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1012
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Michael Dawson-Kropf
Senior Director
+49 69 76 80 76 113
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
