(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned UBS Group
Funding (Jersey)
Limited's USD30bn senior debt programme guaranteed by UBS Group
AG Long-term 'A'
and Short-term 'F1' programme ratings.
The Long-term programme rating is in line with the issue ratings
assigned to the
unsubordinated notes issued by UBS Group Funding (Jersey)
Limited and guaranteed
by UBS Group AG (see "Fitch Assigns UBS's HoldCo Senior Debt 'A'
Final Rating"
on www.fitchratings.com).
It should be noted that the ratings are assigned to the
programme and not to the
notes issued under the programme. There is no assurance that
notes issued under
the programme will be assigned a rating, or that the rating
assigned to a
specific issue under the programme will have the same rating as
the rating
assigned to the programme.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The programme ratings are in line with the Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) of the
guarantor, UBS Group AG (A/Positive/F1). Notes issued under the
terms of the
programme are irrevocably and unconditionally guaranteed by UBS
Group AG, and
constitute unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of the
issuer. The terms of
the programme stipulate that investors acknowledge and accept to
be bound by
Swiss resolution powers. We expect notes issued under the
programme to qualify
for inclusion in gone concern capital under the new Swiss
regulations and in
total loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC). UBS Group Funding (Jersey)
Limited is a
non-Swiss special purpose vehicle, which is not subject to Swiss
withholding tax
on interest payments.
The programme prospectus highlights the wide-ranging power of
the Swiss
Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA), which may at its
discretion
exercise its resolution powers during restructuring proceedings
of UBS Group AG
with respect to notes issued under the programme, ahead of other
senior
liabilities excluded from bail-in. Although this means that
FINMA could impose
losses on senior holding company noteholders ahead of the
resolution of the
operating bank, we believe that the volume of debt and hybrid
capital issued by
UBS Group AG, the holding company, would be insufficient to
restore the group's
viability without bailing in junior debt instruments issued by
the operating
bank.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The programme ratings are in line with UBS Group AG's Long- and
Short-term IDRs
and are therefore primarily sensitive to changes to UBS Group
AG's IDRs. UBS
Group AG's IDRs are equalised with those of its main operating
subsidiary, UBS
AG, reflecting its role as a holding company, our expectation
that double
leverage at the holding company will remain well below 120% and
our view that
the Swiss regulator considers the group as a consolidated
entity.
The Positive Outlook on UBS Group AG's Long-term IDR reflects
Fitch's view that
further progress in executing the group's strategy should result
in a stronger
company profile, which could result in an upgrade of the
Long-term IDR (see
"Fitch Revises UBS Group AG's Outlook to Positive; Affirms at
'A'" on
www.fitchratings.com). All else being equal, an upgrade in the
Long-term IDR
would result in the upgrade of the programme's Long-term rating.
Increasing holding company double leverage, which could arise
from mismatches in
downstreaming the proceeds of holding company debt issuance to
the operating
companies, could result in UBS Group AG's IDRs being rated below
UBS AG's IDRs,
and therefore in a downgrade of the programme ratings.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1012
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Michael Dawson-Kropf
Senior Director
+49 69 76 80 76 113
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
