(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: London Market Insurance Dashboard
- 2016 Outlook
here
LONDON, February 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a
dashboard on the
London insurance market, summarising the outlook for the sector.
Fitch expects that a significant proportion of (re)insurance
classes will
experience further price falls in 2016. The low level of major
claims activity
has intensified competitive pressures, particularly in
short-tail lines, and
Fitch expects the weakening trading environment to continue.
However, there have
been recent signs that the speed of rate decreases may be
slowing and there have
been some small rate increases in some classes, particularly on
specialty lines.
Despite the pricing pressures, capitalisation in the London
market is at a
record high and Fitch believes that most London market insurers'
balance sheets
would be able to withstand a sizeable catastrophic loss
occurring within the
next 12-18 months.
The dashboard includes Fitch's latest update on important market
developments,
including the continued appetite for M&A as well as the
continued pricing
pressures and the development of cyber insurance.
The 'London Market Insurance Dashboard - 2016 Outlook' is
available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
Contact:
Graham Coutts
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1654
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Ekaterina Ishchenko
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1532
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.