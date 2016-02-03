(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/SANTIAGO, February 03 (Fitch) Slow economic growth and
rising credit
costs will offset gains in commercial and personal loans among
Chilean banks and
pressure 2016-2017 earnings, says Fitch Ratings. Chilean banks'
2015 earnings
declined for the first time since 2009, mostly due to higher
corporate tax rates
and the country's economic slowdown.
Chilean banks earned CLP2.209 billion (USD3,063 million) in net
profits in 2015,
down 11% yoy, according to data released by Chile's banking
regulator. Net
income was hit by higher corporate taxes deferred by tax reform
introduced in
2014. However, operating performance was broadly stable.
Most Chilean banks' medium- and long-term assets and liabilities
are denominated
in inflation-adjusted pesos using the Chilean Unidad de Fomento
(UF). Inflation
in 2015 fell slightly, reducing net interest margins modestly
for most banks.
But operating income was up 4% yoy due to stable net interest
revenues (+0.9%),
improved net fees (+7.9%) and decreasing net financial
operations (-18.5%), so
pre-tax income was down only 2%.
The banking system's gross loans, excluding lending by foreign
subsidiaries,
increased by 8.3% in 2015, well below the growth in the previous
year of 10.4%,
and a 11.8% CAGR in the last five years. The strongest growth
was in mortgages
(15.0%) and consumer loans (11.2%), while the expansion in
commercial and
corporate loans was a modest 6.4%. Fitch expects loan growth and
asset quality
to be weaker in 2016, which will raise credit costs, as the
economy continues to
slow and unemployment expectations and exchange rate volatility
rise.
The sector maintains a low level of nonperforming loans (NPLs).
Nevertheless,
NPLs are likely to rise due to the continuation of the economic
slowdown. They
declined to 1.9% in 2015 from 2.1% a year earlier. This trend
reflects the
conservative credit risk appetite from banks after important
changes in the
regulatory framework, which began in 2011. Total loan loss
reserves, including
additional reserves over the regulatory requirement, remain
ample, with coverage
of 1.6x the total past-due loans over 90 days.
Contacts:
Abraham Martinez
Director
Latin American Financial Institutions
+56 2 2499 3317
Santiago Gallo
Director
Latin American Financial Institutions
+56 2 2499 3320
Santiago, Chile
Rob Rowan
Fitch Wire
+ 1 212 908-0652
New York
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
