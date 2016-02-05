(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Austria's
Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AA+'
with Stable
Outlooks. The issue ratings on Austria's senior unsecured
foreign and local
currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'AA+'. The Short-term
foreign IDR has
been affirmed at 'F1+' and the Country Ceiling at 'AAA'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Austria's IDRs and Stable Outlook reflect the following main
factors:
After four years of subdued GDP growth, we expect Austrian
economic performance
to improve modestly in 2016-17, with real GDP projected to rise
at an average of
1.7% over the next two years. This is mostly on the back of a
pick-up in
investment and improving outlook for external demand. The
2015/2016 tax reform,
effective in January 2016, is also likely to boost private
consumption as
household disposable incomes will benefit from tax cuts. High
migration inflows,
resulting from the arrival and passage of asylum seekers through
the country,
are expected to have only a marginal positive impact on growth,
mainly through
increased government spending and consumption.
Austria's external position remains robust, with current account
surplus
expected to average 2.8% of GDP in 2016-17. Stable economic
growth in the
eurozone and sustained tourism inflows will support net exports
throughout
2016-17. However, inflation remains persistently higher than the
European
average at 1.6% and could further dampen price competitiveness.
Austrian banks have strengthened their financial positions in
the reinforced
regulatory environment, but the sector is weaker than in most
high-grade
sovereigns. Reduced leverage, lower operational costs, and
increased reliance on
local funding for subsidiaries have helped clean-up balance
sheets.
Nevertheless, the sector remains quite large and concentrated,
profitability
appears comparatively weak and capitalisation is below that of
other European
countries, with a core equity Tier-1 ratio (CET1) at 11.5% in
1Q15.
Vulnerabilities also arise from substantial exposures to
Central, Eastern and
South-eastern Europe, where the stock of NPLs remains large.
Despite noticeable progress made in relation to the resolution
of the
state-owned banks, several issues remain pending. The
restructuring of the
Volksbanken sector is well advanced and the sale of the South
Eastern Europe
network of Hypo Alpe-Adria-Bank International (HAA) was
completed successfully
in July 2015. However, the resolution of the wind-down unit of
the HAA (HETA)
brings its share of uncertainties. In March 2015, the resolution
authority
imposed a moratorium on all HAA liabilities, valid until May
2016. Further
haircuts might then be imposed on HETA's outstanding liabilities
and legal
actions related to the cancellation of Carinthia's guarantee on
HETA's
subordinated debt that are not yet settled. On 20 January,
Carinthia offered to
buy back a portion og the debt instruments guaranteed by the
province from
HETA's creditors. This would help resolve the pending legal
disputes over HETA
liabilities and limit the impact on public finances as the
transaction mostly
rests on the disposal of HETA's assets. Creditors have until 11
March to accept
the offer, but a blocking minority publicly rejected the
province's proposal.
Fitch expects the budget deficit to widen slightly to 1.9% of
GDP in 2016 as the
tax reform kicks in and the government incurs exceptional costs
to accommodate
asylum seekers. The structural deficit, as assessed by the
European Commission,
is projected at 1% of GDP when excluding one-off revenues
related to bank
support measures (estimated at EUR0.7bn for this year) and
additional costs for
refugee assistance (estimated at EUR1bn). Fitch fiscal forecasts
for 2016-2017
remain higher than official projections, which assume an
effective
implementation of the measures announced by the government to
finance the tax
reform.
Fitch expects Austria's general government debt (GGGD) to
decrease slightly in
2016 to 86.2% after peaking at 86.4% in 2015, when the unsold
portfolio of
Kommunalkredit Austria was transferred to the state-owned "bad
bank" KA Finanz
(KF). The disposal of KF assets should help gradually reduce
GGGD but further
costs could arise from the ongoing resolution of failed
state-owned banks. The
government is strongly committed to support KF, as proven by the
federal
guarantee granted on debt issues. However, failure to reach an
agreement with
HETA's creditors on Carinthia guarantee would not lead to an
upward revision of
public debt, since HETA's liabilities were already classified
into the general
government sector in 2014.
Austria has a rich, diversified, high value-added economy with
strong political
and social institutions. It benefits from low private-sector
indebtedness and a
high household savings rate. The unemployment rate is around 6%,
which is among
the lowest in the EU. Fitch judges the government's financing
risk to be low,
reflecting an average debt maturity of about eight years, low
borrowing costs
and strong financing flexibility.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that could individually or collectively,
result in negative
rating action include:
-Weaker nominal GDP growth or failure to place public debt on a
downward
trajectory over the medium term, for example because of
significant slippage
from fiscal consolidation targets.
-Further material costs from the financial sector outside the
range of current
expectations that worsen the government debt profile.
Future developments that could individually or collectively,
result in positive
rating action include:
-A declining trend in the public debt to GDP ratio from its peak
to a level that
provides the sovereign with greater flexibility.
-A stronger recovery of the Austrian economy and greater
confidence in
medium-term growth prospects, particularly if supported by the
effective
implementation of structural reforms
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to a number of
assumptions:
We assume that the resolution of the state-owned "bad" banks
will not increase
public debt to GDP but could have an impact on the deficit.
Fitch's debt dynamics do not include any government bank asset
disposals as the
timing and values of such operations remain uncertain.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Marina Stefani
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1809
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Federico Barriga Salazar
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1242
Committee Chairperson
James McCormack
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1286
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 20 Aug 2015)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 12 Aug 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=999164
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.