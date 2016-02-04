(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, February 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the National ratings of Banco Credit Agricole Brasil S.A.(BCAB) as follows: --Long-Term National rating at 'AAA( bra)'; Outlook Stable; --Short-Term National rating at 'F1+(bra)'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation of BCAB's ratings reflects Fitch's consideration of the continued support from its parent, Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank (CACIB; Long-term Issuer Default Rating 'A'; Positive Outlook'). Fitch considers BCAB a strategically important subsidiary of CACIB, given its high level of managerial and operational integration with CACIB, as well as the strong synergies and common branding. Fitch also notes that, if needed, the cost of support would be low considering the relative small size of BCAB to the group. BCAB's results remain modest but have shown adequate resilience over the past last five years. Profitability, as measured by return-on-average assets (ROAA) reached 3.8% in during the first half of 2015 (1H15), from an average of 4.0% in the last three years. The bank has been able to sustain its overall asset quality, even considering the more harsh economic scenario. Throughout 2015, volatility on the FX and interest rates markets offered new business opportunities for its treasury desk, compensating for the reduced credit operations revenues. Still, profitability remains lower when compared to peers. Also, Fitch believes that 2016 will be a more challenging year for the whole Brazilian banking system, which may bring further pressure in terms of both asset quality and profitability for foreign banks. Asset quality remains adequate, with all loans classified between 'AA-A' according to local resolution 2692. However, credit quality risks stems from the improved but still highly concentrated nature of BCAB's loan portfolio. The 10 largest clients reached 61.5% of total loans or 1.3x its reference equity, as of June 2015. This may add some volatility to BCAB's credit metrics should the financial profile of some of these groups deteriorate. Concentration is a typical risk of foreign banks operating in Brazil, which usually operate with a smaller equity position and target large multinational companies (and therefore larger tickets), in line with the parent's strategy. Global credit risk totalled BRL3.9 billion in June 2015 and includes not only BCAB's credit portfolio of BRL1.6 billion, but also exposures arising through securities (notably, asset-backed securities - FIDCs), derivatives and guarantees. BCAB's derivative positions are designed exclusively for client protection (exchange risks and interest rates). The bank is not a market-risk player and uses derivatives exclusively for clients or to protect its own exposures. Liquidity also remains comfortable, with liquid assets more than covering short-term funding The Fitch Core Capital ratio of 16.3% in June 2015 is lower if compared to the average of 22.1% for the last three years as a result of the strong growth in its credit operations. Still, capitalization is considered adequate and sufficient to fulfil BCAB's business and financial targets. Fitch's assessment of capitalization includes our expectation that the parent company would extend financial support in case of need. The more cautious approach in credit concession and the increased focus on fee-based / treasury products should also contribute to the maintenance of adequate capital buffers against its natural concentrations on the asset side. BCAB's small equity base and the intrinsic limitations in terms of maximum regulatory exposure is also mitigated by the relatively easy access of the local operation to book larger operations abroad, in case it is necessary. RATING SENSITIVITIES A multi-notch downgrade of CACIB and/or a change in the propensity to provide support to its subsidiary could lead to a negative rating action on BACB's National ratings. 