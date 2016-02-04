(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, February 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the
National ratings of Banco Credit Agricole Brasil S.A.(BCAB) as
follows:
--Long-Term National rating at 'AAA( bra)'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term National rating at 'F1+(bra)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of BCAB's ratings reflects Fitch's consideration
of the
continued support from its parent, Credit Agricole Corporate and
Investment Bank
(CACIB; Long-term Issuer Default Rating 'A'; Positive
Outlook'). Fitch
considers BCAB a strategically important subsidiary of CACIB,
given its high
level of managerial and operational integration with CACIB, as
well as the
strong synergies and common branding. Fitch also notes that, if
needed, the cost
of support would be low considering the relative small size of
BCAB to the
group.
BCAB's results remain modest but have shown adequate resilience
over the past
last five years. Profitability, as measured by return-on-average
assets (ROAA)
reached 3.8% in during the first half of 2015 (1H15), from an
average of 4.0% in
the last three years. The bank has been able to sustain its
overall asset
quality, even considering the more harsh economic scenario.
Throughout 2015,
volatility on the FX and interest rates markets offered new
business
opportunities for its treasury desk, compensating for the
reduced credit
operations revenues. Still, profitability remains lower when
compared to peers.
Also, Fitch believes that 2016 will be a more challenging year
for the whole
Brazilian banking system, which may bring further pressure in
terms of both
asset quality and profitability for foreign banks.
Asset quality remains adequate, with all loans classified
between 'AA-A'
according to local resolution 2692. However, credit quality
risks stems from the
improved but still highly concentrated nature of BCAB's loan
portfolio. The 10
largest clients reached 61.5% of total loans or 1.3x its
reference equity, as of
June 2015. This may add some volatility to BCAB's credit metrics
should the
financial profile of some of these groups deteriorate.
Concentration is a
typical risk of foreign banks operating in Brazil, which usually
operate with a
smaller equity position and target large multinational companies
(and therefore
larger tickets), in line with the parent's strategy. Global
credit risk totalled
BRL3.9 billion in June 2015 and includes not only BCAB's credit
portfolio of
BRL1.6 billion, but also exposures arising through securities
(notably,
asset-backed securities - FIDCs), derivatives and guarantees.
BCAB's derivative positions are designed exclusively for client
protection
(exchange risks and interest rates). The bank is not a
market-risk player and
uses derivatives exclusively for clients or to protect its own
exposures.
Liquidity also remains comfortable, with liquid assets more than
covering
short-term funding
The Fitch Core Capital ratio of 16.3% in June 2015 is lower if
compared to the
average of 22.1% for the last three years as a result of the
strong growth in
its credit operations. Still, capitalization is considered
adequate and
sufficient to fulfil BCAB's business and financial targets.
Fitch's assessment
of capitalization includes our expectation that the parent
company would extend
financial support in case of need. The more cautious approach in
credit
concession and the increased focus on fee-based / treasury
products should also
contribute to the maintenance of adequate capital buffers
against its natural
concentrations on the asset side. BCAB's small equity base and
the intrinsic
limitations in terms of maximum regulatory exposure is also
mitigated by the
relatively easy access of the local operation to book larger
operations abroad,
in case it is necessary.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A multi-notch downgrade of CACIB and/or a change in the
propensity to provide
support to its subsidiary could lead to a negative rating action
on BACB's
National ratings.
Contact:
Primary analyst
Claudio Gallina
Senior Director
+55-11 4504 2216
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda.
Alameda Santos, 700 - 7th floor
Cerqueira Cesar, Sao Paulo - SP - CEP: 01418-100
Secondary analyst
Raphael Nascimento
Associate Director
+55-11 3957-3664
Committee Chairperson:
Alejandro Garcia
Managing Director
+52 (81) 8399-9146
Media Relations: Jaqueline Carvalho, Rio de Janeiro, Tel: +55 21
4503 2623,
Email: jaqueline.carvalho@fitchratings.com; Hannah James, New
York, Tel: + 1 646
582 4947, Email: hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or
'www.fitchratings.com.br'.
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
