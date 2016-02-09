(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Chilean Banking Sector: 2015
Performance
here
SANTIAGO, February 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published its
Chilean Banks
Performance Dashboard report with Chilean banking sector
year-end results.
Year-end results benefited from recurring operating income from
costumers and
good asset quality, counterbalancing the persistent economic
slowdown, higher
corporate taxes, local currency devaluation and lower inflation
rate. However,
the Chilean banking system's profitability has been resilient
through the
economic cycles, which is likely to continue. Fitch expects
operating ROAA in
2016 could continue to be eroded by lower expected annual
inflation (Fitch
estimates 3.9%) and that loan growth will be even less dynamic
than in 2015.
At the end of 2015, the banking system's gross loans (excluding
cross-border
lending) had increased 8.3% year over year. Fitch expects these
trends will
continue during 2016 based on the economic slowdown and a
conservative credit
risk appetite from the banks.
The full report, 'Chilean Banking Sector 2015 Performance,' is
available on
Fitch's website at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the
link above.
Contact:
Abraham Martinez
Director
+56-2-499-33-17
Fitch Chile Clasificadora de Riesgo Ltda.
Alcantara 200, Of. 202, Las Condes
Santiago, Chile
Santiago Gallo
Director
+56-2-499-33-20
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
