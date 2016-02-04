(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, February 04 (Fitch) Indonesian homebuilders
continued to post
weak presales in 4Q15, with a few exceptions. Fitch Ratings
attributes the weak
performance to the challenging macro environment, which led to a
number of
companies postponing some of their project launchings. We expect
weak demand to
continue to weigh on presales in 2016.
Consolidated presales (excluding industrial land sales) for the
seven major
homebuilders tracked by Fitch fell by 10.4% yoy in 4Q15, as
demand remained
muted and consumer purchasing power weakened. As a result, the
aggregate 2015
presales for this sample declined by 11.8% yoy (2014: +4.5%) to
IDR29.9trn
(around USD2.2bn). We continue to expect modest growth within a
range of 0%-10%
in 2016, coming off a low base in 2015, as per our "2016
Outlook: Indonesian
Homebuilders" report dated 23 November 2015 which is available
on
www.fitchratings.com.
PT Bumi Serpong Damai Tbk (BSD, BB-/Stable) has outperformed its
peers with
stronger 2015 presales than our expectations, and 5% higher than
in 2014; we
expect flat presales in 2016. Similarly, PT Ciputra Development
Tbk's presales
grew by 6% compared with 2014. Out of the seven homebuilders
that we track,
these are the only two developers that reported positive
presales growth during
2015.
PT Alam Sutera Realty Tbk (ASRI, B+/Negative) and PT Lippo
Karawaci Tbk (Lippo,
BB-/Stable) reported considerably weaker 2015 presales than we
expected. The
Negative Outlook on ASRI's rating already factors in its weak
2015 performance,
and our expectations that of at least IDR3trn in 2016 presales.
Lippo's strong
recurring cash flows and above-average financing flexibility
counterbalances its
weak 2015 performance, which supports the ability to postpone
project
launchings. We expect Lippo to post at least IDR6trn in
aggregate presales and
asset sales to its REITs in 2016.
Domestic purchasing power has been weakening, as indicated by
the contraction in
the value per transaction for card-based transactions, as per
data from Bank
Indonesia. For instance, average value per debit card
transaction had fallen by
1.2% yoy to November 2015, to IDR1,058,661/transaction. The
value per credit
card transaction fell by a faster 6.8% over the same period, and
is a sign that
domestic households are deleveraging.
In a generally positive development for the sector, the
government decided late
last November to increase the threshold for the imposition of
the 20% luxury tax
to a property value of IDR10bn for apartments and IDR20bn for
landed houses,
from the previous threshold based on property size. The new
regulations will
mean less of an impact on sector demand.
The government is also planning to roll out an income-tax
amnesty scheme, which
may boost consumer confidence and subsequently improve demand
after it is
implemented. However, the efficacy of the scheme is subject to a
timely
resolution of the proposed regulation. Our base case is for a
meaningful
improvement in demand, if any, to become visible no earlier than
2H16.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
