(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, February 04 (Fitch) Indonesian homebuilders continued to post weak presales in 4Q15, with a few exceptions. Fitch Ratings attributes the weak performance to the challenging macro environment, which led to a number of companies postponing some of their project launchings. We expect weak demand to continue to weigh on presales in 2016. Consolidated presales (excluding industrial land sales) for the seven major homebuilders tracked by Fitch fell by 10.4% yoy in 4Q15, as demand remained muted and consumer purchasing power weakened. As a result, the aggregate 2015 presales for this sample declined by 11.8% yoy (2014: +4.5%) to IDR29.9trn (around USD2.2bn). We continue to expect modest growth within a range of 0%-10% in 2016, coming off a low base in 2015, as per our "2016 Outlook: Indonesian Homebuilders" report dated 23 November 2015 which is available on www.fitchratings.com. PT Bumi Serpong Damai Tbk (BSD, BB-/Stable) has outperformed its peers with stronger 2015 presales than our expectations, and 5% higher than in 2014; we expect flat presales in 2016. Similarly, PT Ciputra Development Tbk's presales grew by 6% compared with 2014. Out of the seven homebuilders that we track, these are the only two developers that reported positive presales growth during 2015. PT Alam Sutera Realty Tbk (ASRI, B+/Negative) and PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk (Lippo, BB-/Stable) reported considerably weaker 2015 presales than we expected. The Negative Outlook on ASRI's rating already factors in its weak 2015 performance, and our expectations that of at least IDR3trn in 2016 presales. Lippo's strong recurring cash flows and above-average financing flexibility counterbalances its weak 2015 performance, which supports the ability to postpone project launchings. We expect Lippo to post at least IDR6trn in aggregate presales and asset sales to its REITs in 2016. Domestic purchasing power has been weakening, as indicated by the contraction in the value per transaction for card-based transactions, as per data from Bank Indonesia. For instance, average value per debit card transaction had fallen by 1.2% yoy to November 2015, to IDR1,058,661/transaction. The value per credit card transaction fell by a faster 6.8% over the same period, and is a sign that domestic households are deleveraging. In a generally positive development for the sector, the government decided late last November to increase the threshold for the imposition of the 20% luxury tax to a property value of IDR10bn for apartments and IDR20bn for landed houses, from the previous threshold based on property size. The new regulations will mean less of an impact on sector demand. The government is also planning to roll out an income-tax amnesty scheme, which may boost consumer confidence and subsequently improve demand after it is implemented. However, the efficacy of the scheme is subject to a timely resolution of the proposed regulation. Our base case is for a meaningful improvement in demand, if any, to become visible no earlier than 2H16. Contact: Bernard Kie Analyst +62 21 2988 6815 PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia DBS Bank Tower 24th Floor Suite 2403 Jl Prof Dr Satrio Kav 3-5 Jakarta 12940 Hasira De Silva, CFA Director +65 6796 7240 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.