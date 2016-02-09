(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, February 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Caisse Francaise de
Financement Local's (CAFFIL) Obligations Foncieres (OF; French
legislative
covered bonds) at 'AA'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The OF rating is based on the Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of CAFFIL's
parent, Societe de Financement Local (SFIL; AA-/Stable), acting
as reference IDR
for the programme, and the one-notch IDR uplift assigned to the
programme. This
results in a rating floor for the OF on a probability of default
(PD) basis of
'AA', irrespective of the actual overcollateralisation (OC)
protection
available. As a result, the 'AA' breakeven OC is set at the
legal minimum for a
Societe de Credit Foncier (SCF), of 5%.
In its analysis, Fitch relies on the minimum legislative 5% OC
applicable to the
programme. The 5% OC is unlikely to be sufficient for
maintaining the 'AA'
rating of the OF, should the programme's reference IDR be
downgraded.
Fitch's Discontinuity-Cap (D-Cap) assessment for CAFFIL does not
currently drive
the rating of the OF. The overall 'moderate high' D-Cap
assessment for the
programme reflects the agency's unchanged view of CAFFIL's
privileged
derivatives component and liquidity gap and systemic risk
component, which
together are the weakest of the D-Cap components in Fitch's
analysis of the
programme.
The cover pool has significant exposure to French public sector
assets (about
78% of the cover pool), in the form of public sector loans,
guaranteed public
sector loans, public sector bonds and guaranteed public sector
bonds. In a
stress scenario above the French sovereign rating, Fitch would
model a default
of the sovereign and apply an 80% probability of default with
minimal recoveries
given default to all French public-sector exposures. Given the
significant
exposure of the cover pool to French public sector assets, Fitch
did not run an
asset analysis for the programme, as the breakeven OC needed to
achieve an OF
rating above the French sovereign rating is not deemed to be
economically viable
for the issuer.
The Stable Outlook on the OF reflects the Stable Outlook
assigned to both SFIL
and the French sovereign's ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Obligations Foncieres' (OF) 'AA' rating would be vulnerable
to a downgrade
if any of the following occur: (i) Societe de Financement
Local's (SFIL)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR), acting as CAFFIL's
reference IDR, is
downgraded by six notches to 'BBB-' or lower; (ii) Fitch's
breakeven
overcollateralisation (OC) for the OF rating increases above the
legislative OC
level of 5% on which the agency relies; or (iii) France is
downgraded below
'AA'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Will Rossiter
Director
+33 1 4429 9147
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Francois-Xavier Deucher
Director
+33 1 4429 9272
Committee Chairperson
Emmanuelle Ricordeau
Senior Director
+33 1 4429 9148
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
(pub. 14 May
2014)
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum (pub. 14 May 2014)
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria (pub. 23 Jul 2015)
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Public Sector Liquidity and
Refinancing Stress
Addendum (pub. 29 Jan 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=999245
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.