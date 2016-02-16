(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, February 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned New Zealand-based MARAC Insurance Limited (MARAC) an Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating of 'BBB+'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS MARAC's rating takes into account the operational benefits it receives from being 100% owned by Heartland Bank Limited (HBL, BBB/Stable). MARAC's operations are closely integrated with that of HBL. The insurer has no direct employees as all services are performed by HBL for a management fee. Fitch believes HBL would be willing to provide support to MARAC, if needed, as MARAC provides complementary insurance products to HBL's customers. This relationship in turn provides MARAC with a sustained customer base. For notching purposes, the regulatory environment of New Zealand is assessed by Fitch as being Effective, and classified as following a ring-fencing approach. A baseline recovery assumption of Good applies to the IFS rating, and a standard one-notch uplift was applied to the IFS "anchor" rating from the implied IDR of MARAC, which follows closely that of its parent. The rating also takes into consideration MARAC's consistently sound financial fundamentals. The insurer achieved a 12.4% pre-tax return on assets in the financial year ended 31 June 2015 (FY15) and averaged 14% over the last five years. Management forecasted that its healthy financial performance will be maintained over FY16. MARAC's capital level is commensurate with its business profile, although the absolute capital base is modest. At end-June 2015, its regulatory solvency ratio was 132%, in excess of the regulatory minimum of 100%. However, MARAC is a small player with a market share of less than 2% in the classes that it underwrites. These include two key life and general insurance products which are mainly sold in conjunction with vehicle financing originated by the parent company, HBL. Operational and external risks to the franchise, no matter how remote, could be potentially volatile for small and niche players like MARAC. RATING SENSITIVITIES Triggers for an upgrade: The key upgrade trigger for MARAC would be an upgrade in HBL's rating, given the close integration of MARAC's operations with that of HBL. Triggers for a downgrade: MARAC's rating would be downgraded should HBL be downgraded. The company could be downgraded should its regulatory capital ratio fall close to 105% without detailed plans by management to improve it, or if its financial performance deteriorates significantly. A breach of prudential solvency requirements with regulatory capital ratio below 100% would likely have serious implications and could result in the withdrawal of the company's license. Contact: Primary Analyst Wan Siew Wai Senior Director +65 6796 7217 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd. 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Secondary Analyst John Birch Director +612 8256 0345 Committee Chairperson Jeffrey Liew Senior Director +852 22639939 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 19 January 2016 Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0304, Email: leni.vu@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=999522 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.