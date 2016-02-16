(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, February 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned New
Zealand-based
MARAC Insurance Limited (MARAC) an Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) Rating of
'BBB+'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
MARAC's rating takes into account the operational benefits it
receives from
being 100% owned by Heartland Bank Limited (HBL, BBB/Stable).
MARAC's operations
are closely integrated with that of HBL. The insurer has no
direct employees as
all services are performed by HBL for a management fee. Fitch
believes HBL would
be willing to provide support to MARAC, if needed, as MARAC
provides
complementary insurance products to HBL's customers. This
relationship in turn
provides MARAC with a sustained customer base.
For notching purposes, the regulatory environment of New Zealand
is assessed by
Fitch as being Effective, and classified as following a
ring-fencing approach. A
baseline recovery assumption of Good applies to the IFS rating,
and a standard
one-notch uplift was applied to the IFS "anchor" rating from the
implied IDR of
MARAC, which follows closely that of its parent.
The rating also takes into consideration MARAC's consistently
sound financial
fundamentals. The insurer achieved a 12.4% pre-tax return on
assets in the
financial year ended 31 June 2015 (FY15) and averaged 14% over
the last five
years. Management forecasted that its healthy financial
performance will be
maintained over FY16.
MARAC's capital level is commensurate with its business profile,
although the
absolute capital base is modest. At end-June 2015, its
regulatory solvency ratio
was 132%, in excess of the regulatory minimum of 100%.
However, MARAC is a small player with a market share of less
than 2% in the
classes that it underwrites. These include two key life and
general insurance
products which are mainly sold in conjunction with vehicle
financing originated
by the parent company, HBL.
Operational and external risks to the franchise, no matter how
remote, could be
potentially volatile for small and niche players like MARAC.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Triggers for an upgrade: The key upgrade trigger for MARAC would
be an upgrade
in HBL's rating, given the close integration of MARAC's
operations with that of
HBL.
Triggers for a downgrade: MARAC's rating would be downgraded
should HBL be
downgraded. The company could be downgraded should its
regulatory capital ratio
fall close to 105% without detailed plans by management to
improve it, or if its
financial performance deteriorates significantly. A breach of
prudential
solvency requirements with regulatory capital ratio below 100%
would likely have
serious implications and could result in the withdrawal of the
company's
license.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Wan Siew Wai
Senior Director
+65 6796 7217
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd.
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
John Birch
Director
+612 8256 0345
Committee Chairperson
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 22639939
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 19 January 2016
Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0304, Email:
leni.vu@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
