LONDON, February 05 (Fitch) The Bank of Italy's (BoI) recent
designation of
three banks as 'other systemically important institutions'
(O-SIIs) has no
impact on our ratings of the relevant mortgage covered bond
(Obbligazioni
Bancarie Garantite or OBG) programmes, which already incorporate
our view of an
issuer's systemic importance, Fitch Ratings says.
Last month, BoI identified UniCredit S.p.A (UC), Intesa Sanpaolo
S.p.A. and
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA (BMPS) as Italian O-SIIs.
This status is the
equivalent of domestic systemically important bank status under
EU legislation.
We rate two OBG programmes issued by UC and one issued by BMPS.
Our rating
analysis already incorporates a one-notch Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) uplift
above the banks' IDRs. This uplift can be assigned if covered
bonds are exempt
from bail-in, as is the case with OBG programmes under Italy's
resolution
regime.
For UC and BMPS, the one-notch uplift takes account of the
issuers' important
role in providing banking services to Italian economy. We
therefore think that
resolution measures other than liquidation are more likely to be
applied to UC
and BMPS, if needed, to preserve important banking operations,
including covered
bond funding, and overall financial stability. The BoI's O-SII
decision confirms
our view about UC's and BMPS's systemic importance.
Fitch also assigns an IDR uplift if the senior unsecured debt
provides an
additional buffer to absorb losses if equity and junior debt
instruments are
insufficient, reducing the likelihood that the issuing
institutions are
liquidated and the cover pool enforced. We assign a one-notch
uplift to two
other OBG programmes - those of Banco Popolare and Mediobanca
S.p.A. These
benefit from a senior unsecured buffer of at least 5% of total
assets adjusted
for derivative and insurance contracts. Banco Popolare and
Mediobanca S.p.A have
not been designated O-SIIs.
Our assessment of the adequacy of the 5% senior unsecured buffer
depends on
whether the ratio is volatile or sustained over time, and
therefore factors in
past trends and future funding and lending plans of a particular
issuer.
The other Italian OBG programmes rated by Fitch do not currently
benefit from a
rating uplift because Fitch believes that there is less chance
of resolution
methods other than liquidation being deployed, and there is no
additional buffer
provided by senior unsecured obligations in excess of 5%.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
