(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 05 (Fitch) The Bank of Italy's (BoI) recent designation of three banks as 'other systemically important institutions' (O-SIIs) has no impact on our ratings of the relevant mortgage covered bond (Obbligazioni Bancarie Garantite or OBG) programmes, which already incorporate our view of an issuer's systemic importance, Fitch Ratings says. Last month, BoI identified UniCredit S.p.A (UC), Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. and Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA (BMPS) as Italian O-SIIs. This status is the equivalent of domestic systemically important bank status under EU legislation. We rate two OBG programmes issued by UC and one issued by BMPS. Our rating analysis already incorporates a one-notch Issuer Default Rating (IDR) uplift above the banks' IDRs. This uplift can be assigned if covered bonds are exempt from bail-in, as is the case with OBG programmes under Italy's resolution regime. For UC and BMPS, the one-notch uplift takes account of the issuers' important role in providing banking services to Italian economy. We therefore think that resolution measures other than liquidation are more likely to be applied to UC and BMPS, if needed, to preserve important banking operations, including covered bond funding, and overall financial stability. The BoI's O-SII decision confirms our view about UC's and BMPS's systemic importance. Fitch also assigns an IDR uplift if the senior unsecured debt provides an additional buffer to absorb losses if equity and junior debt instruments are insufficient, reducing the likelihood that the issuing institutions are liquidated and the cover pool enforced. We assign a one-notch uplift to two other OBG programmes - those of Banco Popolare and Mediobanca S.p.A. These benefit from a senior unsecured buffer of at least 5% of total assets adjusted for derivative and insurance contracts. Banco Popolare and Mediobanca S.p.A have not been designated O-SIIs. Our assessment of the adequacy of the 5% senior unsecured buffer depends on whether the ratio is volatile or sustained over time, and therefore factors in past trends and future funding and lending plans of a particular issuer. The other Italian OBG programmes rated by Fitch do not currently benefit from a rating uplift because Fitch believes that there is less chance of resolution methods other than liquidation being deployed, and there is no additional buffer provided by senior unsecured obligations in excess of 5%. Contact: Roberto Del Ragno Associate Director Covered Bonds +39 02 87 90 87 206 Fitch Italia S.p.A Via Morigi, 6 20123 Milan Federica Fabrizi Senior Director Covered Bonds +39 02 87 90 87 232 Mark Brown Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1588