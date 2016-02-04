(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, February 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Russia-based AO
Toyota Bank's (TBR) upcoming issue of fixed-rate RUB-denominated
bonds (Series
01) an expected Long-term rating of 'A-(EXP)'. The issue will
benefit from
recourse to TBR's sister company, Toyota Motor Finance
(Netherlands) B.V.
(TMFNL, A/Stable).
The bond issue is expected to have a size of RUB3bn and a
three-year tenor. The
proceeds from the issue will be used solely for TBR's purposes.
Should TBR fail
to make an interest or principal payment under the terms of the
bonds,
bondholders will benefit from the guarantee provided by TMFNL.
The final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents
conforming to
information already provided.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The bonds' rating is driven by TMFNL's guarantee, under which it
undertakes to
make any payments due to bondholders in case of a delay in
payment by TBR.
TMFNL's guarantee represents an irrevocable undertaking and
ranks equally with
other senior unsecured obligations of TMFNL.
Payments to bondholders, including those made by TMFNL pursuant
to the
guarantee, will be made through the Russian Central Depositary
(RCD), which
exposes bondholders to a quite remote/extreme form of country
risk, specifically
the impossibility of settlement being made in Russia through the
RCD. There is
no contingency plan to make the settlement through an
alternative non-Russian
depository should it become impossible to do this through RCD.
To capture this
extreme form of country risk, the expected rating of the bonds
is constrained at
three notches above the Long-term Issuer Default Ratings of the
Russian
sovereign (BBB-/Negative).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade of Russia's sovereign ratings would likely result in
the downgrade
of the rating of the bonds. Although unlikely in the near term
given the
Negative Outlooks on Russia's ratings, an upgrade of Russia's
sovereign ratings
could lead to an upgrade of TBR's bonds.
A downgrade of TMFNL by two notches or more to 'BBB+' or below,
would result in
a downgrade of the bond rating to the same level. However, a
one-notch downgrade
of TMFNL would not result in a downgrade of the bonds' rating,
which is already
constrained by its linkage to the Russian sovereign rating.
Fitch does not
currently anticipate a downgrade of TMFNL, as reflected by the
Stable Outlook on
the company's rating.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Sergey Popov, CFA
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9981
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=999031
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.